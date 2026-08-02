Rs 10 Refund On Rs 1,14,68,591 Income Tax Payment? CA's Post Sparks Funny Reactions

An income tax computation with Rs 1.14 crore in taxes paid has caught attention online after Chartered Accountant Sumit Sharma posted that computation on his X handle. He jokingly congratulated for receiving a “huge refund.”

The income tax computation shows a total income of Rs 3.07 crore and a net tax payable of Rs 1,14,52,835. After adding interest and fees of Rs 15,751, the total tax, interest and fee payable comes to Rs 1,14,68,586. ll to qualify for an actual refund.

The taxpayer, however, appears to have paid Rs 1,14,68,591, resulting in a small excess payment. The tax computation shows a refundable amount of around Rs 10. The apparent Rs 10 refund is unlikely to result in an actual payout. Sharma clarified in the replies that refunds below Rs 100 are not issued.

Also Read: India Crosses 5.9 Crore ITR Filings Before July 31 Tax Deadline

The post quickly drew humorous reactions from other tax professionals and users. One commenter joked about the taxpayer getting a "Rs 10 tea", while another quipped that the taxpayer had paid enough tax to make the filing process a headache.

Another CA initially pointed out that the screenshot showed zero refund, prompting Sharma to clarify that the small amount shown was below the threshold for an actual refund.

"Time to invest that ₹10 in an RTI to find out where my taxes are being used. The refund may be TINY, but the question is big: where is our tax money being spent?" an user named Nikhil Sawhney commented.

"Money is money, does not matter whatever the amount is," another user commented sarcastically.

Under Section 143(1), the Income Tax Department determines the amount payable or refundable after adjusting taxes already paid against the tax liability.

So, despite the screenshot showing a Rs 1.14 crore tax payment, the “huge refund” in Sharma's post is essentially an internet joke: the taxpayer is effectively getting Rs 0 back.

Also Read: Five Reasons Your ITR Refund May Get Stuck or Delayed

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