14 Killed In Blast In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 14 people, including five police personnel, were killed and over 15 others injured in a suspected suicide attack outside a police station during a peace rally in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, officials said.

The blast occurred in Kabal town in the Swat district while the Swat Peace Rally was underway opposite the Kabal Police Station. The rally, organised by the Swat Aman Jirga, saw participants carrying placards and raising slogans demanding peace in the region. Protesters alleged that police inaction had contributed to the deteriorating security situation in recent months.

According to the Swat District Police Officer, the suspected suicide bomber attempted to enter the Kabal Police Station and Police Lines compound but was stopped by security personnel at the main gate. The attacker then detonated the explosives, damaging the entrance but failing to breach the heavily guarded compound.

Malakand Regional Police Officer Syed Fida Hassan Shah said the swift action by police prevented a far greater tragedy, adding that casualties could have been significantly higher had the attacker managed to enter the police complex, which houses the police station, Police Lines, a facilitation centre and several government offices.

A Rescue 1122 Swat spokesperson noted that nine bodies were taken to Central Hospital Saidu Sharif, while five more people were confirmed dead at the Kabal Hospital, taking the death toll to 14. By 9 pm local time, rescue teams had provided emergency medical assistance to more than 15 injured people and shifted them to various hospitals.

According to the Malakand Deputy Inspector General, those killed included five police personnel, including an officer, three civilians and one child.

The security forces sealed off the area and began an investigation, collecting forensic evidence to establish the circumstances of the attack. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion at the time of reporting.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Suhail Afridi condemned the attack and directed the Inspector General of Police to submit a report. He also sent condolences to the families of those who were killed.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also condemned the incident.

(With PTI Inputs)

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