Liverpool vs Leeds United Live Streaming In India: Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly, Predicted XI, Match Details

Liverpool will look to complete a perfect pre-season tour of the United States when they face Leeds United in Chicago on Sunday. It will be Andoni Iraola's third match in charge of the Reds, with Liverpool aiming to build on encouraging victories over Sunderland and Wrexham ahead of returning to Anfield later this month.

The Basque coach has made an impressive start since replacing Arne Slot, guiding Liverpool to a 4-2 win over Sunderland before edging Wrexham 1-0 thanks to Rio Ngumoha's second-half winner. Iraola's high-intensity pressing style has already begun to take shape, while several academy graduates have impressed during the opening stages of pre-season.

Liverpool have also strengthened their squad with the arrivals of defender Jeremy Jacquet and forward Victor Munoz and midfielder Ifeanyi Ndukwe. However, 18-year-old Ndukwe is expected to leave on loan as he is ineligible to play for the Reds competitively this season due to work permit issues.

New signing Jacquet though is expected to be available for his first appearance after recovering from a shoulder injury, while Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch could make their first pre-season outings from the bench after returning from their post-World Cup breaks.

ALSO READ | UEFA Declares No Confidence In Gianni Infantino After FIFA Scraps Investment Plan

Leeds United, meanwhile, continue under Daniel Farke after comfortably preserving their Premier League status last season. The Whites have enjoyed a mixed start to pre-season, losing 3-2 to Wrexham before responding with a 1-0 victory over Sunderland courtesy of Lukas Nmecha's early strike.

Farke has strengthened his squad with the signings of defender Tarik Muharemovic and forward Harry Wilson as Leeds prepare for another season in the top flight. Wilson who spent almost 16 years with Liverpool before joining Fulham in 2021, registered his first assist for Leeds during the defeat to Wrexham.

Liverpool vs Leeds United Match Details And Timings

Liverpool will take on Leeds United in a pre-season friendly at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA, on Sunday, August 2. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, August 3.

Liverpool vs Leeds United Predicted XIs

Liverpool are expected to continue rotating their squad, with Iraola likely to hand a debut to Jeremy Jacquet while gradually reintegrating players returning from extended World Cup breaks. Leeds are also expected to field a strong side as Farke continues building fitness ahead of the new season.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jeremie Frimpong, Jeremy Jacquet, Luke Chambers, Kostas Tsimikas; Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai; Kieran Morrison, Harvey Elliott, Rio Ngumoha; Will Wright.

Leeds United (3-4-2-1): Alex Cairns; Jayden Bogle, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Tarik Muharemović; Joe Rodon, Sean Longstaff, Lukas Nmecha, Harry Wilson; Ao Tanaka, Sebastiaan Bornauw; Callum Mills..

Will There Be Live Telecast Of Liverpool vs Leeds United?

The Liverpool vs Leeds United pre-season friendly will not be televised live in India.

How To Watch Liverpool vs Leeds United Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the match live on FanCode by purchasing a match pass or an eligible subscription. The fixture kicks off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, with streaming available through the FanCode website and mobile application.

ALSO READ | Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar Win Boxing Gold At Commonwealth Games

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.