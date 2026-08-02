IPO Lock-In Expiry Wave To Unlock $17 Billion Worth Of Shares Across 69 Companies; What Investors Should Know

India's primary market is heading into a crucial phase as pre-listing shareholder lock-in periods for 69 recently listed companies are set to expire between August 4 and November 27, 2026.
These expiries could unlock shares worth nearly $17 billion, potentially increasing market liquidity and influencing stock prices over the coming months, according to a report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.
However, investors should not assume that all these shares will immediately hit the market. The report highlights that the $17 billion figure represents the total value of shares becoming eligible for trading after the lock-in period ends.
A significant portion of these holdings belongs to promoters and promoter groups, who may choose to retain their stakes instead of selling. As a result, the actual selling pressure could be much lower than the headline number suggests.
Lock-in periods prevent certain pre-IPO investors, promoters, employees, and institutional shareholders from selling their shares immediately after listing. Once these restrictions expire, investors gain the flexibility to monetize their holdings.
Historically, stocks with a large percentage of shares becoming eligible for sale often experience higher volatility around the expiry date. It does not necessarily indicate weakening business fundamentals. Instead, it reflects changes in supply and demand, as an increase in tradable shares can temporarily pressure stock prices.
Companies to Watch
The report identifies several companies with lock-in expiries scheduled over the next four months.
Among them are Aye Finance, Fractal Analytics, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, Rajputana Stainless, Innovision, OnEMI Technology Solution, SEDEMAC Mechatronics, Shree Ram Twistex, and Lohia Corp, where sizeable portions of outstanding shares will become eligible for trading.
Some companies have relatively small percentages of shares unlocking, while others could see over half of their outstanding shares become eligible for sale after six-month lock-ins expire.
For example, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute is expected to see 464 million shares, or about 65% of its outstanding equity, become eligible for trading in October. Similarly, Aye Finance, Fractal Analytics, and Rajputana Stainless have large unlock percentages that investors may closely monitor.
What Should Investors Do?
Rather than reacting solely to lock-in expiry dates, investors should focus on who owns the unlocking shares. Promoter-held shares are generally less likely to be sold immediately than those owned by private equity funds, venture capital firms, or early financial investors seeking exits.
Market participants should also evaluate trading volumes, valuation multiples, earnings momentum, and management commentary before making investment decisions. In many cases, short-term price weakness caused by increased supply can create opportunities for long-term investors if the company's fundamentals remain strong.
With India's IPO market remaining active, the upcoming lock-in expiry cycle will serve as an important test of investor confidence.
While the release of $17 billion worth of shares may increase market volatility, the actual impact will depend less on the expiry itself and more on how shareholders choose to respond once the restrictions are lifted.
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