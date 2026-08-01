Income Tax Returns 2026: Five Reasons Your Refund May Get Stuck, Delayed

Many taxpayers who have already filed their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 are now waiting for their refunds. While refunds are usually processed after the return is verified, even minor errors or incomplete formalities can delay the amount from reaching your bank account.

From incorrect bank details to mismatches in tax records, several factors can slow down the refund process. Here are five common reasons why your income tax refund may be delayed and what you can do to avoid them.

Here are five common reasons why your income tax refund may get delayed:

1. ITR Not Verified

Filing your ITR is only one part of the process. The Income Tax Department begins processing a return only after it has been successfully e-verified. If this step is pending, your refund will also remain on hold.

2. Mismatch in Income or Tax Details

The Income Tax Department matches the information in your ITR with Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS). Any mismatch in salary income, TDS, advance tax or other reported income may trigger additional checks, delaying the refund.

3. Incorrect Bank Account Details

Refunds are credited directly to the taxpayer's pre-validated bank account. Incorrect account numbers, IFSC codes or failure to pre-validate the account on the income tax portal can result in refund failure or delays.

4. Outstanding Tax Demand

If there is any pending tax demand from a previous assessment year, the department may adjust your current refund against those dues after following the prescribed process. This can reduce the refund amount or delay its release.

5. Return Selected for Further Scrutiny

In some cases, returns are selected for additional verification or scrutiny based on risk parameters or inconsistencies. While this does not automatically indicate any wrongdoing, the refund is generally processed only after the required verification is completed.

Taxpayers can check the status of their refund on the Income Tax e-filing portal or through the NSDL refund tracking facility using their PAN and assessment year details.

Steps To Check Refund Status

Step 1: Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal.

Step 2: Go to e-File > Income Tax Returns > View Filed Returns.

Step 3: Select AY 2026-27 and click View Details to check your refund status and the processing stage of your return.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.