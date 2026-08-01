CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Questions FIR Against Woman Over Remarks Against PM Modi

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has criticised the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against a Noida woman over alleged abusive remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest, questioning whether criminal action was being applied consistently.

A controversy erupted after a video allegedly showed Ruchika Singh making objectionable remarks against PM Narendra Modi during a CJP protest in Delhi. Following a complaint by Smriti Singh, a Zero FIR was registered in Noida under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to insult, mischief, and defamation.

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Reacting to the FIR, Dipke argued that while abusive language is inappropriate, merely using offensive words should not automatically result in criminal proceedings. In a statement on social media platform X, he questioned whether there were “two laws” in the country — one for protesters and ordinary citizens and another for political leaders and ruling party members.

Dipke claimed that legal action against offensive remarks was being applied selectively and referred to past controversies involving political figures.

He also asked the reason for failing to take action against members of the BJP's IT cell who previously faced accusations of making abusive comments online. “If you are registering cases for abusing, when will cases be registered against those BJP IT cell people who have been using abusive language for women online for years?”

“They have been using all kinds of words, not respecting women from any angle. And they proudly wrote in their bio, ‘Followed by PM Modi'. Such people have abused girls. When will the case be filed against them?” he further stated.

He cited allegations against BJP leaders, including remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Parliament. “It is not just the BJP's IT cell. Their Member of Parliament, Ramesh Bidhuri ji, what words did he use for a fellow Member of Parliament? Everyone remembers that,” he added.

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He also referred to a previous controversy involving Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “The CM of UP... even had a video where he had abused a camera person. So, what is going on? Are there two laws in this country? There is a separate law for youth and a separate law for BJP and their leaders,” Dipke said.

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