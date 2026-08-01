IndiGo To End London Heathrow Flights Within A Year Of Launch. Here's Why

IndiGo will discontinue its London Heathrow services and end its current widebody operations from Oct. 25, the airline said in a statement. The Heathrow route will close within a year of its launch as IndiGo responds to what it described as a challenging operating environment.

The operating environment, however, has changed considerably since the programme was announced, with significant escalation in costs, it said, adding airspace constraints, elevated fuel costs and currency pressures have impacted route efficiency, schedule integrity, connectivity and overall competitiveness. These factors have created operational and economic challenges at a time when volatility across aviation markets has reduced industry-wide risk appetite, prompting a comprehensive review of the project and evaluation of possible alternative solutions, the airline said in a statement.

The airline plans to resume widebody services after it begins receiving Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

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"The global aviation industry continues to navigate ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, necessitating a prudent deployment of resources in the short term while preserving long-term strategic objectives," news agency PTI quotes Abhijit Dasgupta, SVP, Planning and Revenue Management. As the airline enters the next phase of its growth, the airline remains firmly committed to expanding its global footprint across key mid and long-haul markets, he added.

The airline will work closely with affected customers to offer suitable alternatives, including alternate travel arrangements and refunds, as applicable, ensuring a smooth transition, IndiGo said.

IndiGo will also terminate its lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways. The Gurugram-based airline had entered into a damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for six Boeing 787-9 aircraft in early 2025. The flight services between Mumbai and Amsterdam, that are being operated with a damp leased 787-9 aircraft, will be transitioned to to Airbus A321XLR from October 25.

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(with inputs from PTI)

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