IndiGo Q1 Results: Airline Slips Into Net Loss Even As Revenue Climbs 20%; Fleet Count Falls

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., parent company of the airline IndiGo, swung to a consolidated loss of Rs 238 crore, according to financial results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The company logged a net profit of Rs 20,496 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm saw an uptick of 20% in revenue for the arforementioned period to Rs 24,584 crore, from Rs 5,227 crore in the previous financial year.

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The airline's fleet count fell by nine to 432 aircraft during the quarter.

The aviation company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a 37% decline to Rs 3,267 crore from Rs 5,227 crore in the preceding fiscal. The Ebitda margin contracted to 13.3% from 25.5%, seeing a dip of 1,220 basis points.

IndiGo Q1 FY27 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 20% to Rs 24,584 crore from Rs 20,496 crore

Ebitda down 37% to Rs 3,267 crore from Rs 5,227 crore

Margin down to 13.3% from 25.5% (down 1,220 basis points)

Ebitar (adjusted for forex) down 34% to Rs 3,889 crore from Rs 5,866 crore

Ebitdar Margin down to 15.8% from 28.6% (down 1,280 basis points)

Net profit swung to a loss of Rs 238 crore from a profit of Rs 2,176 crore in the year-ago quarter.

InterGlobe Aviation Stock Price Movement

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.'s share price saw a 1.83% downturn to Rs 5,023.50 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.53% decline of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 5,065.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 5,117.00. During today's trading session, Interglobe Aviation Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 4,972.50 to Rs 5,135.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 3,895.20 and a high of Rs 6,232.50. On the performance front, Interglobe Aviation Ltd. share price is down 14.81% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Interglobe Aviation Ltd. is Rs 2.20 Lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 32.17.

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