PVR INOX Q1 Results: Multiplex Operator Swings To Profit, Revenue Up 12% YoY

PVR INOX Q1 Results: India's leading multiplex operator, PVR INOX, reported a strong financial turnaround for the first quarter, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 56.5 crore. This marks a significant recovery from the net loss of Rs 54.5 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The return to profitability was supported by solid top-line growth and a sharp expansion in operating margins, signaling a robust recovery in the theatrical exhibition business.

The multiplex operator reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,622 crore, registering an 11.9% growth compared to Rs 1,450 crore in the same period last year. At the operating level, PVR INOX showcased exceptional performance. The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) surged by 31% year-on-year to reach Rs 529 crore, up from Rs 404 crore a year ago.

This accelerated growth in operating profit also translated to significantly healthier margins. The company's EBITDA margin expanded by a substantial 470 basis points, climbing to 32.6% from 27.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Key Q1 Financial Highlights at a Glance:

Net Profit/Loss: Rs 56.5 crore profit vs. Rs 54.5 crore loss (YoY)

Revenue: Rs 1,622 crore, up 11.9% from Rs 1,450 crore (YoY)

EBITDA: Rs 529 crore, up 31% from Rs 404 crore (YoY)

EBITDA Margin: 32.6%, up from 27.9% (YoY)

Other Income: Rs 26 crore vs. Rs 32 crore (YoY)

Operational Efficiencies Drive Profitability

While core operational revenues saw healthy double-digit growth, the company recorded a slight dip in "Other Income," which stood at Rs 26 crore against Rs 32 crore in the previous year's first quarter. However, the impressive 31% jump in EBITDA highlights that the core movie exhibition business - alongside strong contributions from the food and beverage (F&B) segment and advertising - operated with much higher efficiency. The widened margins indicate that the multiplex giant has effectively rationalized its discretionary costs while capitalizing on increased footfalls during the quarter's key releases.

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