Novartis India Q1 Results: Profit At Rs 32 Crore; Revenue Up 19% To Rs 104 Crore

Novartis India Ltd. reported a healthy set of numbers for the June quarter, with net profit, revenue and operating earnings all registering double-digit growth from the year-ago period.

The pharmaceutical company's net profit rose 16.7% year-on-year to Rs 32.2 crore in the first quarter, compared with Rs 27.6 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 18.7% to Rs 104 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 87.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Investors will be tracking the stock following the improvement in profitability and margins during the quarter.

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Operating Profit Rises 29%

Novartis India's operating performance improved at a faster pace than its topline during the June quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 29.2% year-on-year to Rs 35 crore. The company had reported Ebitda of Rs 27.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The stronger growth in operating profit also resulted in an expansion in the company's Ebitda margin.

Ebitda margin stood at 33.7% for the quarter, up from 30.9% in the year-ago period. That represents an improvement of 280 basis points year-on-year.

Stock price performance

Shares of Novartis India Ltd. were trading at Rs 1,680 apiece on NSE, marginally down by 1% from its previous close at Rs 1,699.8, even after the company reported healthy first quarter results.

Having said that, the stock has been rallying since the beginning of 2026, gaining more than 66% during the period, and has gained over 12.5% during the past month itself.

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