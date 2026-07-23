Earning Estimates: Infosys, Cipla, IndiGo, Meesho, Mphasis & Allied Blenders Q1 Results Today — What To Expect

Infosys Ltd, Cipla, Interglobe Aviation Ltd and Meesho Ltd will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Thursday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through stock exchange filings.

Infosys is expected to report 8.6% decline in profit in the June quarter at Rs 7,774 crore in comparison to Rs 8,501 crore posted in the last quarter. Revenue rises 3.9% to Rs 48,222 crore, and an EBIT of Rs 10,124 crore, according to the consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Margin is expected to be at 20.99%.

Cipla is expected to post a standalone revenue at Rs 7,130.86 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 1,269 crore, implying a margin of 17.8%. The net profit is estimated to be at Rs 840.38 crore.

Analysts expect IndiGo's consolidated revenue to rise 19% year-on-year to Rs 24,386 crore from Rs 20,496 crore, supported by higher ticket prices and marginal growth in passenger traffic. However, net profit is estimated to decline 50% to Rs 1,084 crore from Rs 2,176 crore a year earlier.

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Ebitda is expected to fall 20% to Rs 4,181 crore from Rs 5,227 crore, while Ebitda excluding forex impact is seen declining 6% to Rs 5,078 crore. Ebitdar is projected to drop 24% to Rs 4,310 crore, with the forex-adjusted figure expected to decline 8% to Rs 5,416 crore.

Earnings Estimate Company Revenue Ebitda Margin Profit Cipla Limited Rs 7,130.86 crore Rs 1,269.35 crore 17.8% Rs 840.38 crore InterGlobe Aviation Limited Rs 24,386 crore Rs 4,310 crore (Ebitdar) - Rs 1,084 crore Infosys Limited Rs 48,222 crore Rs 10,124 crore (EBIT) 3.9% Rs 9,743 crore Meesho Limited Rs 3,601.54 crore (Rs 200.18 crore) - (Rs 135.23 crore) Mphasis Limited Rs 4427.06 crore Rs 826.03 crore 18.8% Rs 441.7 crore Thyrocare Technologies Limited Rs 229.82 crore Rs 75.77 crore 33% Rs 46.5 crore Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited Rs 1016.27 crore Rs 141.19 crore 13.9% Rs 70.55 crore Other Earnings Today The other listed entities to announce earnings on Thursday include Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Cipla Limited, Coromandel International Limited, Cyient Limited, Fineotex Chemical Limited, Fractal Analytics Limited, Go Digit General Insurance Limited, Indian Energy Exchange Limited, International Gemological Institute Limited, InterGlobe Aviation Limited, Infosys Limited, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, Meesho Limited, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, Mphasis Limited, NIIT Learning Systems Limited, Novartis India Ltd, Orient Cement Limited, Route Mobile, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited, Thyrocare Technologies Limited, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited, Vishal Mega Mart Limited, Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, PVR INOX Limited.

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