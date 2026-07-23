Dr. Reddy's Gets Double Blow After Q1: Rating Downgrade, Target Price Cut By Dolat Capital — Here's Why

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Dolat Capital Report

Dolat Capital has downgraded Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.' to 'Reduce' from 'Buy' and cut its target price to Rs 1,246 from Rs 1,519 following a weaker-than-expected June-quarter performance and lower earnings visibility, despite adjusting for a Rs 240-crore provision related to semaglutide API inventory and associated costs.

The disappointment was largely due to weaker core business margins and a sharp decline in the high-margin US business.

Valuation

Dolat Capital expects earnings per share compound annual growth rate of 2.7% over FY26-28E.

With limited upside, the brokerage downgrades its rating to ‘Reduce' from ‘Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 1,246, valuing at 23 times FY28E EPS.

Key upside: Higher than expected Semaglutide and US sales and higher than expected base business margin.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Dolat Capital Dr Reddys.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Nestle India Remains A 'Neutral' Bet For Motilal Oswal Despite Robust Q1 — Check Revised Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.