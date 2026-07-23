Infosys Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call Schedule, Key Things To Watch, Share Price Performance

Infosys is scheduled to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on July 23. The global consulting and IT services company has more than 3,28,000 employees and serves clients across 59 countries.

Here's everything you need to know about Infosys' Q1FY27 results schedule.

Infosys Q1 Results: Date, Time And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated June 15, Infosys said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 22-23 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The company is expected to announce the results after the board meeting concludes on July 23, likely after market hours, based on its past reporting pattern.

The board meeting agenda does not mention the consideration of an interim dividend. Infosys has not announced any dividend proposal along with its Q1 FY27 results.

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Infosys Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

FY27 Revenue Growth Guidance

Large Deal Wins And Total Contract Value (TCV)

AI And Generative AI Commentary

Deal Pipeline Conversion

Operating margin

Infosys Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company will conduct a 60-minute conference call with investors and analysts on July 23 at 5:30 p.m. IST.

India: +91 22 6280 1168, +91 22 7115 8069

US: 1 866 746 2133

Singapore: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

Japan: 0053 116 1110

UK: 0 808 101 1573

Infosys Share Price History

The stock has remained under pressure this year amid concerns over global IT spending and a cautious demand environment.

Shares of Infosys have declined 4.11% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has gained 0.44% in the past month but is down 36.44% over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 34.41%, while it has declined 32.29% over the past year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,728 apiece on the NSE on Feb. 3, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 982.40 apiece on July 1, 2026.

Infosys Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window is closed from June 16, 2026 and will re-open on July 27, 2026.

Infosys Q4FY26 Results Performance

Along with its Q4 FY26 results, Infosys maintained its FY27 revenue growth guidance at 1%-3% in constant currency and projected an operating margin of 20%-22%. Investors will closely watch whether the company reiterates or revises this outlook with the Q1 FY27 earnings.

Infosys reported a 13.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 46,402 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 40,925 crore in Q4FY25. Net profit for the period increased 20.9% YoY to Rs 8,509 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 7,038 crore in Q4FY25.

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