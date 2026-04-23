Infosys Q4 Results: Profit Surges 28%, Beats Estimates; Announces Dividend

IT giant Infosys posted a 28% surge in profit at Rs 8,501 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 6,654 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday. This beats analyst estimates of Rs 7,496 crore.

Revenue advanced by 2% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 46,402 crore in comparison to Rs crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 3% year-on-year to Rs 9,743 crore. The EBIT margin expanded to 21% from the earlier 20.8% in the previous quarter.

Infosys Q4 Result Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue rises 2% at Rs 46,402 versus Rs 45,479 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 46,135 crore)

Ebit up 3% at Rs 9,638 crore versus Rs 9,379 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,793 crore)

Margin seen at 21% versus 20.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.14%)

Profit surges 28% to Rs 8,501 crore versus Rs 6,654 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,496 crore)

The comapny has also announced a dividend of Rs 25 per share. The record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend is June 10, 2026 and the dividend will be paid on June 25, 2026.

The total contract value (TCV) of large deal wins was $3.2 billion, a statement said.

ALSO READ: Infosys Declares Final Dividend Of Rs 25 After Q4 Results Announcement; Check Record Date

The country's second largest IT company said its guidance for fiscal 2027 revenue growth was at 1.5% to 3.5% in constant currency terms and the guidance for operating margin for the fiscal will be at 20% to 22%.

Segmental Performance

Revenue from communications and manufacturing rose over 12.6% and 15.9% respectively on a year-on-year basis. Financial services jumped nearly 5% and energy, utilities, resources and services by 8.3%.

On the other hand, income from Hi-Tech fell nearly 1.5%.

Attrition

Infosys' voluntary attrition rate rose to 12.6% from 12.3% in the previous quarter and fell in comparison to 14.1% in the same period last year.

The total employee count fell by 8,440 sequentially to 3,28,594 in the March quarter.

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