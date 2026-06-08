Several Indians Among Seven Killed In Deadly Dubai Highway Crash

At least seven people, including some Indian expatriate workers, were killed and nine others injured after a minibus collided with a broken-down truck on Dubai's Emirates Road on Monday, authorities said.

Dubai Police said the incident occurred when the truck had suffered a mechanical failure and was stationary on the roadway when the minibus crashed into it from behind.

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Preliminary findings suggest the bus driver failed to maintain a safe distance and did not react in time to avoid the collision.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the crash claimed seven lives and left nine passengers injured.

Of the injured, five sustained serious injuries while four suffered moderate wounds. All were shifted to hospitals for medical treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident. Officials have not yet disclosed the total number of passengers travelling in the minibus.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed that several Indian nationals were among those killed in the crash. In a statement posted on social media platform X, the mission expressed grief over the tragedy and said consular officials had visited hospitals to meet injured Indian workers.

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The consulate said it is working closely with local authorities to provide assistance to the victims and their families, including support for identification and other formalities. The names and exact number of Indian victims have not yet been officially released.

The UAE hosts one of the world's largest Indian expatriate communities, many of whom rely on shared transport services for daily commutes to work sites.

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