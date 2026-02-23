Retired Army Officer Assaulted, Extorted Rs 30,000 After Car Accident In Gurugram; Five Held

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault and extortion of a retired Indian Army officer following a road accident in Gurugram, police said on Monday. Quoting the local police, NDTV reported that the incident took place on the night of Feb. 21 when Anil Yadav, a retired Army colonel, was on his way from Sector 5 to Sector 60 to attend a wedding.

While driving along Faridabad Road near Vatika Chowk, his car was involved in a collision with another vehicle. In his complaint filed at Sector 50 Police Station, Yadav stated that when he got down from his vehicle to check the damage, several men came out of the other car. He alleged that they dragged him out of his vehicle and physically assaulted him. He was reportedly thrown to the ground and kicked repeatedly.

The complaint further stated that the accused damaged his car by breaking the headlights and window panes using beer bottles. Police said the men then allegedly tried to force him into their own vehicle. However, when their vehicle did not start, they demanded money from him as compensation for the accident.

Yadav alleged that he was compelled to transfer Rs 30,000 through UPI to the accused. Following his written complaint, a case was registered at Sector 50 Police Station under relevant sections of the law.

ALSO READ | Vadodara Railway Fake Terror Scare: Ex-Army Man Arrested For Planting Dummy Explosives To Secure Job

Police said five accused were arrested from Gurugram on Feb. 23. The arrested individuals have been identified as Pankaj (23), a resident of Niganiawas village in Rewari district, Vikas (21), from Bagthala in Rewari; Nikhil (21), from Masani in Rewari; Sahil (22), from Khedi Talwana village in Mahendragarh district; and Ankit Kumar (22), also from Khedi Talwana in Mahendragarh.

According to police information, Pankaj, Sahil and Ankit are employed at a Nippon company in Rewari district. Vikas is a second-year BA student, while Nikhil is pursuing his second year of BCom.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.