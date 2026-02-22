Get App
ICC T20 World Cup, Super Eights Points Table: India Lose Big Vs South Africa, England Thrash Sri Lanka

Both co-hosts India and Sri Lanka lost by big margins to South Africa and England.

India coach Gautam Gambhir joined the batters during a break.
Photo Source: PTI

Day 16 of the T20 World Cup 2026 saw two matches being played. The first match featured co-host Sri Lanka and England and was played in Pallekele. England batted first and scored 146/9 thanks to a patient innings of 62 runs off 40 balls by opener Philip Salt.

Sri Lanka were then bowled out on just 95 as Will Jacks picked three wickets for 22 runs. Jacks was well supported by fellow spinners Liam Dawson who and Adil Rashid, both of whom picked two wickets each. 

The second contest of the day was the repeat of the 2024 T20 World Cup final as India and South Africa renewed their rivalry in Ahmedabad. This game too proved to be a lopsided one as South Africa hammered India by 76 runs.

South Africa posted an imposing total of 187/7 as David Miller played a brilliant innings of 63 from 35 deliveries. The left-hander got good support from Delwad Brevis (45) and Tristan Stubbs (44*). India could not put much of a fight and were bowled out for 111. Marco Jansen claimed four wickets while Keshav Maharaj picked three.

Here is how the points table of Group 1 and Group 2 of Super Eights of T20 World Cup 2026 looks like:

Super Eights - Group 1
TeamMatchesWonLostNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
South Africa110023.800
India10100-3.800
West Indies000000
Zimbabwe000000


Super Eights - Group 2
TeamMatchesWonLostNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
England110022.550
New Zealand100100
Pakistan100100
Sri Lanka 10100-2.550

