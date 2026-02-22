IDFC First Bank Appoints KPMG As External Auditor After Haryana Govt Action

IDFC First Bank has appointed KPMG as the independent external agency to conduct a forensic audit into the suspected irregularities linked to Haryana government-related accounts at its Chandigarh branch, the lender disclosed under SEBI Listing Regulations according to an exchange filing.

The bank said the disclosure has also been uploaded to its website in compliance with Regulation 46(2). This formalises the step it flagged in an earlier exchange filing, where it said an external firm would be engaged for a forensic review.

The audit move comes amid swift action by the Haryana government on Feb. 22, 2026, which instructed all departments and state entities to stop using IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank for government transactions with immediate effect, and to transfer balances and close accounts.

The state circular followed the bank's revelation of discrepancies in certain government-linked accounts, prompting a wider reconciliation and recovery process.

In its earlier communications, IDFC First Bank indicated the issue appears confined to a specific group of government-linked accounts at the Chandigarh branch and said four officials suspected of involvement had been suspended. The lender has filed police complaints and initiated recall requests to lien-mark balances in beneficiary accounts held with other banks.

The forensic audit by KPMG is expected to examine the end-to-end trail, including potential involvement of external entities, and to support recovery efforts.

IDFC First Bank also informed that they will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 23. There, the senior management of the bank will discuss on the recent developments.

The move from the Haryana government came after IDFC First Bank disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government.

According to the state government's notification, no state funds are allowed to be deposited, invested or transacted via the two private lenders. All departments shall transfer balances and close accounts from both banks, as per the circular.

The state government addressed the circular to all state-run departments as well as public, private, and small finance banks operating in Haryana.

ALSO READ | Haryana Govt De-Empanels IDFC First Bank, AU SFB With Immediate Effect: Here's Why

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.