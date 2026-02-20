Raul John Aju: Kerala's 16-Year-Old AI Prodigy Who Hired His Own Father For His Startup

At just 16 years old, Raul John Aju, the youngest AI wonderkind from Kerala, is making waves not only with his artificial intelligence breakthroughs but also by bringing his father on board at his own AI venture, AI Realm Technologies.

Beginning his AI journey at the tender age of six, he crafted his own robot named Me-bot by 16. During his speech at the India Today South Conclave 2025, he emphasised that India ought to spearhead its technological advancements rather than merely participating in the global competition.

Education & career of Raul John Aju

Raul mainly shows his work and achievements, not formal schooling details. His LinkedIn profile highlights that he is a 16‑year‑old AI builder and founder of AI Realm Technologies from Kochi, India, and lists multiple LinkedIn Learning certificates related to generative AI and Microsoft Copilot, but it does not specify his school, college, or degree programs.

He founded AI Realm Technologies Pvt. Ltd., focusing on practical AI tools like legal bots, automation software, and humanoid robots such as Mebot, his AI-powered robot.

Information regarding his academic background and higher education is limited in the public domain. At the age of sixteen, he delivered speeches, notably at the India Today Conclave 2025 and ET Global Business Summit 2026, discussing India's advancements in AI and their repercussions for employment and creativity.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Boards: 16 Lakh Students To Take Class 10 Exams From Feb. 20

His presentation at ET GBS 2026

Raul asked a seemingly straightforward question: What does India have? He stated during his presentation at the ET Now Global Business Summit. "We must solve real problems. That's how we will distinguish ourselves."

At a moment when the worldwide AI dialogue centers on scale, such as oversized models, expansive data centers, and more substantial funds, Aju's perspective stood out. India's advantage, he proposed, would not arise from competition with Silicon Valley or Beijing in computational capacity.

It would stem from harnessing AI where it truly counts. Reflecting on the dot-com bubble, he recalled the companies that thrived while others perished. "Google and Amazon... they share one key factor - they solved real problem," he remarked. "New, innovative ideas - that is what set them apart," ET reported.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.