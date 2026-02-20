Stock Market Today Live: GIFT Nifty Up 0.2%; Nikkei, Hang Seng Down; Oil At $72

The GIFT Nifty, a futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50, is trading 0.15% higher at above 25,400 points.
The Nifty and Sensex indices snapped a three-day gaining streak to log their worst single day since Feb. 1 in the previous session. The Nifty 50 ended 400 points or 1.5% lower at 25,454 and the Sensex dropped over 1,200 points or 1.5% to 82,498. Mid and small cap gauges sunk too.
All 16 sectoral gauges compiled by the NSE traded lower, led by the NSE Nifty Realty Index's 2.5% fall. Media, auto, FMCG, defence closed over 2% lower. The market breadth was firmly tilted in favour of sellers. Nearly 2,900 stocks declined and about 1,200 shares advanced on BSE.