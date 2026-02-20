Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market Today Live: GIFT Nifty Up 0.2%; Nikkei, Hang Seng Down; Oil At $72

GIFT Nifty is trading 0.2% higher near 25,430, indicating a positive start to the benchmark Nifty 50. Asian markets are down amid US-Iran tensions.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Stock Market Today Live: GIFT Nifty Up 0.2%; Nikkei, Hang Seng Down; Oil At $72
2 minutes ago

Good morning and welcome to NDTV Profit's market coverage!

The GIFT Nifty is trading 0.2% higher to near 25,430, indicating a positive start to the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The futures contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 are up 0.2% and 0.3% respectively.

Asian equities fell as escalating tensions in Iran weighed on sentiment, while oil price rose to its highest level since August. Japan's Nikkei 225 is down 1.2% and Hang Seng lower 0.9%. South Korea's Kospi index is up 1%. Mainland China remained shut for the Lunar New Year.

US futures are up, while the dollar index rose toward 98 and was poised for a roughly 1% gain on the week, supported by robust US economic data and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve. 

Feb 20, 2026 08:50 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Today Live: Jefferies' Equity Portfolio

Jefferies Greed and Fear Index 
  • Indian IT service companies will play a role in migrating corporates to this new approach.
  • There may be a future for the Indian IT services sector which has been perceived as being a big loser from AI.
  • India’s client AI adoption is increasing, with 90% of Infosys's top 200 large clients currently using its AI services. 
  • Key Stocks in Asia ex-Japan long-only equity portfolio: Eternal (Zomato), SBI Life Insurance, Lodha Developers, HDFC Bank, PB Fintech, GMR Airports, JSW Energy.

Feb 20, 2026 08:28 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Today Live: HSBC On India AC Market

  • Strong demand expected after a weak 2025. 
  • Early signs, like heatwaves in Mumbai, support this optimism.
  • Channel inventory is expected to stabilize in Q4CY25.
  • Voltas, LG, and Blue Star are the preferred brands for most consumers.
  • Price hikes are "inevitable" due to rising commodity costs and new energy ratings.
  • Blue Star plans a 10–15% hike, while LG and Voltas anticipate 8–10% increases.
Feb 20, 2026 08:29 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Today Live: Novartis India Deal

Novartis India Ltd.
%

Novartis AG is exiting Novartis India by selling its entire 70.68% stake in the company. The transaction involves the sale of around 1.74 crore shares to a consortium of investors led by US private equity firm ChrysCapital.

As the acquisition involves a controlling stake, a mandatory open offer will be triggered, allowing public shareholders an opportunity to sell their shares.

img
read-more
Swiss Drug Major Novartis AG To Sell 70% Stake In India Arm To ChrysCapital

 

Feb 20, 2026 08:15 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Today Live: Investec On JSW Cement

  • Initiate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 146
  • Torchbearer for ESG-led growth in cement.
  • Stands out as a rare combination of superior execution, cost leadership, and disciplined growth.
  • Capacity pipeline, structurally advantaged operating model, and synergies still only partially unlocked.
  • Positioned to scale into India's top 5 cement players by FY30.
  • Benefits from being part of the broader JSW Group.
  • Well-placed to tap group synergies.
Feb 20, 2026 08:12 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Gold, Silver Price Today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver rates in India fell on Friday. The gold rate in India on Friday is Rs 1,55,070 per 10 gms while the silver rate is Rs 2,42,520 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website. 

In the international market, spot silver was trading 1.03% higher at $77.97 per ounce, while gold was quoted marginally higher at $ 4,991.24 per ounce, reports PTI.

img
read-more
Gold, Silver Price Today, Feb 20: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai

Feb 20, 2026 07:59 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Today Live: Dollar Check

Dollar Index
%

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, rose toward 98 on Friday and was poised for a roughly 1% gain on the week, supported by robust US economic data and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve. 

Feb 20, 2026 07:53 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Today Live: Key Company Updates

  • Zydus Lifesciences: The company launched India’s first Aflibercept biosimilar for ophthalmic care to target AMD, DME, diabetic retinopathy market. It has expanded domestic biologics portfolio strength. The USFDA completed an inspection of the company's Ahmedabad unit with "nil" observations.
  • IFGL Refractories: The company started plastic refractories manufacturing at Vizag. The capex for expansion at Rsc2.1 crore. The current installed capacity at 10,000 MTPA.
  • RailTel Corporation: The company secured a Rs 36 crore railway signalling project.
  • Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company executed a JV shareholders' pact with RVNL to build a rolling stock powerhouse and expand its rail EPC footprint. The JV to pursue export opportunities in Asia, Africa, West Asia.
  • Pace Digitek: The company bags an order worth Rs 89 crore from RailTel Corp for the supply of an IP-based video surveillance system.
Feb 20, 2026 07:45 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Today Live: Earnings Post Market Hours

ABB India Q4 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue: Up 5.7% at Rs 3,557.01 crore versus Rs 3,364.93 crore.
  • Ebitda: Down 16.89% at Rs 546.25 crore versus Rs 657.34 crore.
  • Ebitda margin: Down 417 bps at 15.35% versus 19.53%.
  • Net profit: Down 18.19% at Rs 432.27 crore versus Rs 528.41 crore.

CIE Automotive Q3 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue: Up 13.41% at Rs 2,392.998 crore versus Rs 2,109.951 crore.
  • Ebitda: Up 11.79% at Rs 334.57 crore versus Rs 299.26 crore.
  • Ebitda margin: Down 20 bps at 13.98% versus 14.18%.
  • Net profit: Up 10.44% at Rs 204.305 crore versus Rs 184.982 crore.

Feb 20, 2026 07:40 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Today Live: Wall Street Recap

The comeback in US equities from last week's artificial intelligence jitters petered out on Thursday as tensions with Iran put traders on edge. The S&P 500 index declined 0.3%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index slid 0.4% and Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5%.

Eight of the 11 S&P sectors finished in negative territory, with financials, consumer discretionary, and technology shares leading the losses.

Feb 20, 2026 07:35 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Today Live: A Look At Asian Cues

Asian equities fell as escalating tensions in Iran weighed on sentiment. Benchmarks in Japan and Australia declined while Korean stocks held up. Markets reopened in Hong Kong after the Lunar New Year holidays, while those for mainland China remained shut.

  • Nikkei down 1.3%
  • Topic down 1.4%
  • S&P/ ASX 200 down 0.1%
  • Kospi up 1.5%
  • Hang Seng down 1.2%

Feb 20, 2026 07:31 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

GIFT Nifty Today Live: Futures Above 25,400

GIFT Nifty
%

The GIFT Nifty, a futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50, is trading 0.15% higher at above 25,400 points. 

The Nifty and Sensex indices snapped a three-day gaining streak to log their worst single day since Feb. 1 in the previous session. The Nifty 50 ended 400 points or 1.5% lower at 25,454 and the Sensex dropped over 1,200 points or 1.5% to 82,498. Mid and small cap gauges sunk too.

All 16 sectoral gauges compiled by the NSE traded lower, led by the NSE Nifty Realty Index's 2.5% fall. Media, auto, FMCG, defence closed over 2% lower. The market breadth was firmly tilted in favour of sellers. Nearly 2,900 stocks declined and about 1,200 shares advanced on BSE.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy's McSteamy, Dies At 53 After ALS Battle

Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy's McSteamy, Dies At 53 After ALS Battle

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search