Stock Market Today Live: GIFT Nifty Up 0.2%; Nikkei, Hang Seng Down; Oil At $72

Good morning and welcome to NDTV Profit's market coverage!

The GIFT Nifty is trading 0.2% higher to near 25,430, indicating a positive start to the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The futures contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 are up 0.2% and 0.3% respectively.

Asian equities fell as escalating tensions in Iran weighed on sentiment, while oil price rose to its highest level since August. Japan's Nikkei 225 is down 1.2% and Hang Seng lower 0.9%. South Korea's Kospi index is up 1%. Mainland China remained shut for the Lunar New Year.

US futures are up, while the dollar index rose toward 98 and was poised for a roughly 1% gain on the week, supported by robust US economic data and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve.