Five Stocks To Buy Or Sell: ONGC, UPL, Data Patterns, Ather Energy And IndiGo

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the energy, aerospace, electric vehicle, and agrochemical sectors.

Top picks include state-owned explorer ONGC, agrochemical major UPL, defence and aerospace player Data Patterns, and EV manufacturer Ather Energy, alongside a short-selling strategy for aviation giant InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo).

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas.

ONGC

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP Derivatives and Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets, sees strong upside in ONGC, which recently emerged as a top Nifty 50 gainer. He recommended buying the stock in the Rs 272–275 range for a target of Rs 310, protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 259.

UPL

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, identified a buying opportunity in agrochemical major UPL. He advised entering the stock at the current market price of Rs 760 for a target of Rs 810, while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 730.

Data Patterns

Sharma also recommended a buy on defence and aerospace electronics provider Data Patterns. He suggested buying at the current market price of Rs 2,912 for a target of Rs 3,120, setting a stop loss at Rs 2,810.

Ather Energy

Amit Goel, Partner at BlueOak Wealth, has placed a buy rating on EV manufacturer Ather Energy. He recommended buying at the current market price for a target of Rs 757.35, advising traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 713.45.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

Bucking the trend of buy calls, Ruchit Jain, Vice President of Equity Technical Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has identified a selling opportunity in the aviation sector amid broader market pressures. He recommended selling IndiGo Futures for a target of Rs 4,740, placing a stop loss at Rs 4,870.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

