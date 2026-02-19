Who Is Neha Singh? Galgotias University Professor 'Open To Work' After Robodog Controversy

Professor Neha Singh, whose comments on the robodog presented by Galgotias University at the Global AI Impact Summit in New Delhi went viral, has put “open to work” on her LinkedIn profile.

The controversy started when Singh, a professor of communications at the Greater Noida-based university, told state broadcaster DD News that the robotic dog on display by the institution--called Orion -- was "developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University".

After the interview was released, people identified the dog as Unitree Go2, a commercially available quadruped robot made by China's Unitree Robotics. The device is widely used in educational settings around the globe. On Wednesday, the AI Impact Summit organisers had asked Galgotias University to remove its exhibit.

In its formal apology, Galgotias University attributed the incident to Singh, calling her "one of our representatives manning the pavilion" and stating that she was "ill-informed" and "not authorised to speak to the press".

Who Is Neha Singh?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Singh has been an assistant professor at Galgotias for over two years. Prior to joining the institution in November 2023, she was with Sharda University.

Singh completed her Bachelor's in B.Com, Business/Commerce, General from the University of Allahabad in 2005. She earned an MBA from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore.

As per her LinkedIn profile, Singh's core strengths are “verbal fluency, vocabulary building, public speaking, and written communication.” She is also deeply interested in event coordination, people management, and creating engaging, empowering, and performance-driven learning environments, states her bio.

Neha Singh's Statements On The Controversy

Neha Singh said the misunderstanding around the robodog rose due to unclear communication, reported PTI.

"The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly and the intent may not have been properly understood," she said.

She emphasised that the university had never claimed it had manufactured the robot. "We cannot claim that we manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own," she said, adding that Galgotias will continue providing access to cutting-edge AI technologies to its students.

The university later said that Singh was unaware of the "technical origins of the product” and gave factually incorrect information “in her enthusiasm to be on camera”.

"Galgotias University remains firmly committed to academic integrity, transparency, and responsible representation of our work. Understanding the organisers' sentiment, we have vacated the premises," the university said in its apology.

Also Read: Galgotias University Asked To Vacate AI Summit Following Chinese Robot Claim

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.