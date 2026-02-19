Tata Group, OpenAI In Pact To Train Employees, Build Data Centre Capacity

The Tata Group, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and OpenAI on Thursday announced a multi-dimensional strategic partnership on artificial intelligence to retrain local employees, build data centre infrastructure and industry-specific agentic AI solutions.

Under the pact, several thousand Tata Group employees will get access to enterprise ChatGPT to accelerate innovation and productivity. In addition, TCS will leverage OpenAI's Codex to boost software engineering outcomes, according to a statement.

OpenAI, with its leading Agentic AI solutions, and TCS, with its contextual knowledge of industries and deep AI skills, will come together to build impactful industry-specific solutions. Through this collaboration, TCS will help its customers accelerate AI-led transformation by deploying, integrating, and scaling OpenAI's advanced AI platforms worldwide, the statement added.

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said the partnership with the Tata Group will build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to "build AI with India, for India, and in India". Altman is in New Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

TCS subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center Ltd. and OpenAI have also agreed to a multi-year partnership to develop AI infrastructure with 100 megawatt capacity, with an option to scale to 1 gigawatt.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said at the summit that the conglomerate is adopting AI across the stack, from silicon to systems to AI-ready data centers to applications and AI agents. "The Tata Group is establishing India's first large-scale, AI-optimised data centre, purpose-built for the next-generation AI training and inference. I'm very happy to announce that we have partnered with OpenAI to build the first 100 megawatt capacity, which will scale to one gigawatt," he said.

The OpenAI Foundation and TCS will collaborate to provide AI training and resources to Indian youth, develop technology toolkits for NGOs and launch initiatives focused on young people for at least 10 crore people.

Earlier this week, TCS and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. signed a deal to co-develop a rack-scale AI infrastructure design based on AMD's 'Helios' platform in India, with an eye on large enterprises and sovereign AI demand. The collaboration includes an AI-ready data centre blueprint that can scale up to 200 megawatts of capacity.

