Galgotias University Asked To Vacate AI Summit Following Chinese Robot Claim

Galgotias University was asked to vacate its booth at India AI Impact Summit 2026 over claims it falsely showcased a Chinese-made robotic dog.

Read Time: 3 mins
Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its booth at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, as per sources close to NDTV. The row started after the Greater Noida-based university allegedly showcased a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own innovation.

Now, the university has addressed the buzz and strongly denied the claims.

The Greater Noida university issued a clarification stating they never said they had built the robot.

In an official statement, the university said, “Let us be clear. Galgotias has not built this robotic dog, nor have we claimed to do so. Our focus is on building young minds that will soon design, engineer and manufacture such technologies in India.”

The statement further clarified that the robotic dog was acquired from a global robotics company based in China and is being used purely as a learning and demonstration tool for students.

According to the university, the robot was part of its display to showcase how students are being exposed to emerging technologies in artificial intelligence and robotics.

The controversy began after a video from the summit went viral on social media. In the clip, representatives from Galgotias University are seen representing a robotic dog at their stall. The presenters are heard saying that the robotic dog regularly moves around their campus and can be used for various purposes, including surveillance. They also mention that the robot can take photographs from narrow spaces and areas that are difficult to access.

After the video circulated widely, several media outlets, including those covering Chinese and Eurasian affairs, questioned whether the university had presented the robot as an in-house innovation. Reports alleged that Galgotias University falsely projected the robotic dog as its own development as part of a Rs 350 crore-plus artificial intelligence investment showcase.

Some reports further claimed that the robot closely resembled the Unitree Go2, a robotic dog manufactured by China-based company Unitree Robotics. The Unitree Go2 is a commercially available, mass-produced robot that can be purchased on global online platforms for approximately USD 2,800, or around Rs 2.3 lakh.

Despite the allegations, the university has maintained that it never claimed to have developed the robotic dog. It emphasised that the exhibit was meant to highlight its broader plans to invest over Rs 350 crore in building a sustainable artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Along with the robotic dog, the University also showcased AI-based startups incubated under the Galgotias Incubation Centre, GICRISE and applications developed at its iOS Development Centre.

