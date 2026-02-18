Is YouTube Down? Massive Outage Hits App, Website Affecting Users Globally

Users across India woke up on Wednesday to find YouTube completely inaccessible, as the world's largest video‑sharing platform suffered a major global outage. YouTube faced a massive global outage with thousands of users in India reported errors, with around 18,832 reports on Downdetector. Users experienced trouble with the YouTube app (56%), website (21%), and logging in (12%).

Users encountered blank homepages, broken recommendations, login failures, and the now‑familiar “Something Went Wrong” error message.

YouTube Down

Photo Credit: (Photo: Downdetector)

Even in the United States of America, around 283,000 users in the US reported outage issues according to Downdetector. Users in the UK and several other countries reported similar issues. The outage also spilled over into related services including YouTube TV, which logged nearly 10,000 problem reports, and spikes were observed for Google Search, Gmail, and Google Meet, suggesting a broader disruption across Google's ecosystem.

i dont even remember the last time youtube went down wtf pic.twitter.com/j6x1K5FIQ7 — hanbaobao (@theonlytruecel) February 18, 2026

YouTube Issues A Statement

In an official statement, YouTube addressed the issue stating, "Hi everyone. We are aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now. Our teams are aware, and we'll provide updates as soon as we have them. Thanks, TeamYouTube."

YouTube acknowledged the issue and said that their recommendations system prevented videos from appearing across surfaces on YouTube (including the homepage, the YouTube app, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids). "The homepage is back, but we're still working on a full fix – more updates coming soon," said YouTube.

As of the latest updates, YouTube services remain partially restored for some users but continue to be unstable globally.

