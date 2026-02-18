Netweb Launches AI Supercomputing Systems Powered By Nvidia Gear

Netweb Technologies India Ltd. on Wednesday launched a made-in-India artificial intelligence supercomputer system using Nvidia Corp. hardware and software stack. The Tyrone Camarero Spark is one of the world's smallest AI supercomputers delivering Nvidia's AI stack in a compact desktop form factor, according to a statement.

The system combines Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, Nvidia Grace CPUs, Nvidia Networking, Nvidia CUDA-X libraries and Nvidia AI software stack for AI developers in India to cater to increasing demand for generative AI and sovereign computing power.

"The system packs a petaflop of AI performance and 128GB of unified memory into a compact desktop form factor-based system, helping a huge customer base of AI developers in India to run inference on AI models with up to 200 billion parameters and locally fine-tune models of up to 70 billion parameters. It also allows developers to build AI agents and operate advanced software stacks entirely on-premises," Netweb said.

Tyrone Camarero Spark will provide AI developers an access to preinstalled Nvidia Nemotron open models, libraries, Nvidia NIM microservices with enabled workflows to help create vision search and summarization agents, refining image generation, building an AI chatbot and much more. Shipping has already started and some of the units of this system are supplied to select AI user organisations in India, the company said.

Netweb will display a complete range of Tyrone systems for AI edge to AI personal computing to the most advanced AI data centre computing workloads, in New Delhi between during the ongoing AI Summit.

