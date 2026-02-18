Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Indicated Positive Open; Japan's Nikkei Extends Gain, Topix Halt Three-Day Losing Streak

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded little changed at25,768.50.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Indicated Positive Open; Japan's Nikkei Extends Gain, Topix Halt Three-Day Losing Streak
On Tuesday, NSE Nifty closed 0.2% or 42 points higher at 25,725 and the BSE Sensex ended 173.81 points higher at 83,450.96.
2 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded little changed at 25,768.50. On Tuesday, the Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for the second consecutive trading session on Tuesday, led by the gains in Infosys Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The NSE Nifty closed 0.2% or 42 points higher at 25,725 and the BSE Sensex ended 173.81 points higher at 83,450.96. The broader markets index, represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index underperformed benchmark indices, led by the fall in EIL's 5% fall, followed by Groww's 4% decline.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Topix index rose more than 1%, ending a three-day losing run. The Nikkei 225 added 0.8%, extending gains from Tuesday. Markets in China and Hong Kong, along with several regional exchanges, stayed shut for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Feb 18, 2026 07:20 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Wall Street Recap — S&P 500 Edges Up As Nasdaq 100 Slips In Volatile Tuesday Session

  • The S&P 500 closed up 0.1% on Tuesday after a volatile session in the holiday-shortened week.
  • The Nasdaq 100 ended down by roughly the same margin, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat.
  • Trading swings came as concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence across industries continued to affect sentiment.
Feb 18, 2026 07:09 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: HSBC Downgrades Brookfield REIT To Hold, Raises Target Price To Rs 370

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
%
  • HSBC downgraded Brookfield REIT to Hold from Buy and raised its target price to Rs 370 from Rs 360.
  • It said near-term catalysts look limited after the acquisition of a Bengaluru asset, with interest costs having bottomed and rent growth already reflected.
  • HSBC added that rising occupancy rates could continue to support dividend per unit growth.
Feb 18, 2026 07:08 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On LG Electronics

LG Electronics India Ltd
%
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and set a target price of Rs 1,750.
  • The brokerage said LG Electronics can grow faster than the industry in the near to medium term, helped by product mix, innovation, the parent’s “Global South” strategy and higher capital spending.
  • It flagged that rising competition and higher commodity prices may limit margin expansion, while B2B and annual maintenance contract (AMC) businesses could add to growth and profitability.
  • Goldman Sachs expects revenue to grow 15% a year and earnings per share to grow 22% a year over FY26E–FY28E.
Feb 18, 2026 07:06 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Oil Steadies After US-Iran Talks, Brent Holds Above $67

  • Oil held onto Tuesday’s decline after positive talks between the US and Iran on Iran’s nuclear programme reduced the crude risk premium.
  • Brent was little changed above $67 a barrel after ending almost 2% lower on Tuesday.
  • West Texas Intermediate traded near $62 a barrel.
Feb 18, 2026 07:02 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Nifty Ends Up 42 Points, Sensex Gains 174 In Tuesday Session

  • NSE Nifty closed up 0.2%, or 42 points, at 25,725. The BSE Sensex rose 173.81 points to 83,450.96.
  • The NSE Nifty 500 Index lagged the benchmark indices, with EIL down 5% and Groww down 4%.
  • Ten of 15 NSE sector indices ended higher, led by the Nifty PSU Bank Index, up 2.1%. On the BSE, 2,440 stocks rose and 1,758 fell.
Feb 18, 2026 06:58 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Japan’s Topix And Nikkei Rise As Lunar New Year Closures Continue In Asia

  • Japan’s Topix index rose more than 1%, ending a three-day losing run.
  • The Nikkei 225 added 0.8%, extending gains from Tuesday.
  • Markets in China and Hong Kong, along with several regional exchanges, stayed shut for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Feb 18, 2026 06:54 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Flat At 25,768.50, Signals Positive Start

  • GIFT Nifty was little changed at 25,768.50.
  • The move suggests a positive opening for Indian equities.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Goldman Sachs Initiates 'Buy' On LG Electronics India — Check Target Price And Reasons

Goldman Sachs Initiates 'Buy' On LG Electronics India — Check Target Price And Reasons

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search