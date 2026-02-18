Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Indicated Positive Open; Japan's Nikkei Extends Gain, Topix Halt Three-Day Losing Streak

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded little changed at 25,768.50. On Tuesday, the Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for the second consecutive trading session on Tuesday, led by the gains in Infosys Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The NSE Nifty closed 0.2% or 42 points higher at 25,725 and the BSE Sensex ended 173.81 points higher at 83,450.96. The broader markets index, represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index underperformed benchmark indices, led by the fall in EIL's 5% fall, followed by Groww's 4% decline.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Topix index rose more than 1%, ending a three-day losing run. The Nikkei 225 added 0.8%, extending gains from Tuesday. Markets in China and Hong Kong, along with several regional exchanges, stayed shut for the Lunar New Year holiday.