Five Stocks To Buy Today: IDFC First Bank, Cummins India, Bank Of India, And More

Brokerage firms and market analysts issued fresh trading ideas for today's session with opportunities across banking, metal, auto and energy counters. Most experts expect continued momentum in large-cap and mid-cap stocks. Here are the key intraday and short-term picks recommended by top analysts.

IDFC First Bank (CMP: Rs 82.99)

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, has recommended buying IDFC First Bank at Rs 83 with a stop loss at Rs 82 and a target of Rs 86, noting that the stock is entering a new round of momentum.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Svcs Ltd. (M&MFIN) (CMP: Rs 383.00)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP – Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Capital, has advised traders to buy M&M Financial Services (M&MFIN) in the Rs 380–385 range, placing a stop loss at Rs 354 and setting a target of Rs 450.

Indian Bank (CMP: Rs 920)

Raja Venkatraman, Co-Founder of NeoTrader, has issued a buy call for Indian Bank at Rs 920 with a stop loss at Rs 900 and a target of Rs 945.

Chandan Taparia, Head – Technical & Derivatives Research at MOFSL recommends a buy at Rs 920 with a stop loss at Rs 889 and a target price of Rs 978, pointing out a trendline breakout and continued support from the 50‑DEMA, with MACD indicating further strength.

Cummins India Ltd. (CMP: 4,600.00)

Venkatraman has also issued a buy call for Cummins India at Rs 4,600 with a stop loss at Rs 4,555 and a target price of Rs 4,685.

Taparia has turned bullish on Cummins India, suggesting a buy at the current market price of Rs 4,597 with a stop loss at Rs 4,440 and a target price of Rs 4,900. He highlights that the stock has broken out of a consolidation zone on the daily chart, supported by a strong bullish candle, high volumes, and an improving RSI.

Bank of India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 170.74)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, has suggested buying Bank of India at Rs 169, placing a stop loss at Rs 162 and a target price of Rs 180.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

