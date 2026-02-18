Varun Beverages Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Reiterates Buy' On Double-Digit Volume Growth — Details Inside

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Africa has emerged as Varun Beverages Ltd.'s next scalable growth engine, evolving from a franchise-led presence into a structurally important international platform. With domestic PepsiCo seeing modest growth, Africa offers a compelling mix of size and growth across CSDs, snacks, and now alcobev.

Strategic moves such as the BevCo acquisition, greenfield investments, and entry into snacks have built a strong manufacturing and distribution backbone. The recent Carlsberg partnership and Twizza acquisition mark the second phase of expansion, unlocking portfolio depth, operating leverage, and cost efficiencies. This Africa-led growth is set to meaningfully drive diversification, earnings momentum, and mid-term growth.

For India, Varun Beverages' disciplined strategy prioritizes sustainable growth over aggressive pricing. By focusing on innovation, portfolio optimization, and selective market interventions, the company is well-positioned to deliver strong volume growth while maintaining healthy margins in CY26.

With sufficient capacity and a premiumisation-focused portfolio, Varun Beverages demonstrates resilience against competitive pressures while preserving long-term profitability.

The brokerage expect a CAGR of 13%/13%/16% in revenue/Eb itda/PAT over CY25-27. We value the stock at 45x CY27E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 550. Hence reiterates Buy rating on the stock.

