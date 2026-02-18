Rs 50,000 Monthly Salary? Here's How EPFO Can Build You A Rs 2.5-Crore Corpus

Retirement planning is one of the most important objectives for working professionals. A substantial retirement corpus ensures safety and peace of mind in your golden years.

The EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) scheme remains one of the most reliable ways to build substantial retirement wealth in India. The government-backed retirement scheme, managed by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), lays out mandatory contributions from both the employee and the employer every month during the entire service period. Due to the compounded interest and regular salary appraisals, even small contributions can grow into a sizeable retirement corpus over the years, making the EPFO one of the most preferred retirement investment options for salaried employees in the private sector.

As per existing rules, an employee is required to contribute 12% of the basic salary and dearness allowance (DA) every month to the EPF account. The employer contributes an equal amount, out of which 3.67% goes to EPF. The remaining 8.33% from the employer's contribution goes to the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

Also Read: Want Rs 1 Lakh Monthly In Retirement? Here's The Plan With Rs 1 Crore

Even on a modest monthly salary of Rs 50,000, long-term participation in the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) can potentially deliver a retirement nest egg of around Rs 2.5 crore, without the need for risky investments or complex financial products.

Let's see how your EPF fund will grow based on a monthly basic salary and DA of Rs 50,000.