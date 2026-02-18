MM Forgings: Strong Valuations Drive Anand Rathi To Upgrade Its Target Price — Details Inside

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Anand Rathi Report

Anand Rathi has trimmed its FY26E earnings per share estimate by 8%, factoring in higher depreciation, interest costs, tax outgo and lower other income. However, the brokerage has raised its FY27–28E EPS estimates by 12–16%, supported by expectations of stronger revenue traction and lower interest expenses.

Backed by improving demand prospects, the brokerage has applied a higher valuation multiple of 16x—in line with the stock's 10‑year mean—and retained its Buy rating with a revised target price of Rs 600, valuing the stock at 16x FY28E EPS.

Key Risks:

Muted growth in underlying segments; delay in order execution; higher raw material prices; and adverse forex movement.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Anand Rathi Mm Forgings Company Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

