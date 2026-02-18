AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 3: Agenda, Events, Key Participants, Insights Into NDTV AI Summit

Day 3 of the IndiaAI Impact Summit has kicked off with a packed agenda as the Expo officially opens its doors to the general public, promising an up‑close look at the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence.

The summit, held from February 16 to 20, is witnessing participation from attended by world leaders, representatives of major technology firms and delegates from around 45 countries.

The day connects research and practice. The Research Symposium features top academics and researchers sharing latest AI breakthroughs and policy insights. Industry Sessions bring together tech leaders, startups, and innovators showcasing scalable solutions and real-world AI applications.

Stay with us as we bring you every major announcement, insight, and moment—live throughout the day.