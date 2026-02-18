Get App
AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 3: Agenda, Events, Key Participants, Insights Into NDTV AI Summit

Stay with us as we bring you every major announcement, insight, and moment—live throughout the day.

Day 3 of the IndiaAI Impact Summit has kicked off with a packed agenda as the Expo officially opens its doors to the general public, promising an up‑close look at the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence.

The summit, held from February 16 to 20, is witnessing participation from attended by world leaders, representatives of major technology firms and delegates from around 45 countries.

The day connects research and practice. The Research Symposium features top academics and researchers sharing latest AI breakthroughs and policy insights. Industry Sessions bring together tech leaders, startups, and innovators showcasing scalable solutions and real-world AI applications.

Feb 18, 2026 07:08 (IST)
AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 3: Restricted Access For Delegates For Next 2 Days

Government officials has issued an important notification with reference to Day 3 of the India AI Summit 2026.

Delegates will get restricted access to the world's largest AI summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026, for the next two days due to VIP movements and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the venue, senior government officials said on Tuesday.

Delegates attending the conference at Bharat Mandapam will have to vacate the convention area by 4.30 p.m. as the Prime Minister will host dinner for state guests and business leaders post 6 p.m., Meity officials said.

(Source: PTI)

