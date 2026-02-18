Dabur Elevates Mohit Malhotra As Global CEO

Dabur India Ltd. on Tuesday elevated Chief Executive Officer Mohit ‌Malhotra to the role of global CEO and appointed Herjit Bhalla as CEO for its domestic business.

Bhalla, who will take over the role on April 15, is currently vice ‌president, Canada and Global Customers at US-based confectionery giant Hershey Co. He brings more than 25 years of experience across sales, marketing and general management roles. He will report directly to Malhotra.

The homegrown FMCG major reported a 7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 553.61 crore in the December quarter of FY26, helped by a broad-based performance. Demand received a lift from the GST rate cuts, offsetting ​a one-time ​charge from new labor codes. Its revenue from operations was up 6% to Rs 3,558.65 crore.

During the quarter, Dabur expanded its reach to 50,000 outlets across rural and urban markets, becoming the second-most-distributed company in India, with our products reaching over 8.5 million outlets.

