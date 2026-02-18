Gold, Silver Price Today, Feb 18: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver prices have declined on Wednesday due to subdued demand amid weak global cues. Spot gold extended its decline for the second straight day as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the US-Iran talks beginning in Geneva, analysts told PTI. The gold rate in India on Tuesday is Rs 1,52,140 per 10 gms while the silver rate is Rs 2,31,230 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot silver slipped $1.65, or 2.15%, to $74.96 per ounce, while gold was trading 1.04% lower at $4,938.70 per ounce.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,51,860 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,51,660. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,52,750.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,53,450, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,53,250 and Rs 1,53,130 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,33,970 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,33,570 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,34,660 and Rs 2,34,350 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,34,160 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs. 2,33,190.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,51,860

Delhi: Rs

Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,130

Chennai: Rs 1,53,450

Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,250

Kolkata: Rs 1,51,660

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,33,970

Delhi: Rs 2,33,570

Bengaluru: Rs 2,34,160

Chennai: Rs 2,34,660

Hyderabad: Rs 2,34,350

Kolkata: Rs 2,33,190

ALSO READ: Asian Shares Advance At Open, Gold Edges Lower: Markets Wrap

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.