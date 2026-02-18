Struggling To Get Loan Even With A Good Credit Score? Here's What's Happening

Even with a credit score between 750 and 780, which is generally considered good, borrowers may face unexpected loan rejections at times. While a strong credit score is important, it is just one of the factors. Lenders consider multiple factors before approving loans. As such, overlooking these can lead to frustration, especially for those with a consistent repayment history.

A high credit score doesn't always guarantee loan approval. Though lenders often prefer borrowers with high credit scores, multiple factors may lead to rejection of loan applications.

Let's take a look at possible reasons behind rejections despite a high credit score.

Debt-to-Income Ratio

A high credit score alone does not guarantee approval. Lenders also examine your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, which compares your income to your existing debt obligations. Even if your score is excellent, heavy monthly EMIs from home loans, car loans or credit cards can signal that you may struggle with additional repayments.

Too Many Applications

Applying for multiple loans or credit cards in a short period can be a red flag. Lenders may interpret multiple recent inquiries as a sign of financial dependence or instability. Even with a strong credit score, too many hard inquiries can result in rejection until your credit activity stabilises.

Job Stability, Income And Employer Verification

Banks also assess employment history and income consistency. A recent job change, probation period or irregular salary can also lead to rejections. Some lenders maintain a list of approved or preferred employers. If your employer is not on that list, your application may be denied due to perceived risk. Lenders may also request additional documents, such as six months' income proof and bank statements, to verify repayment capacity. Employment stability reduces risk and reassures lenders.

Documentation Discrepancies

Incomplete or inconsistent documentation, including ID proofs, income records or mismatched addresses, can delay or even prevent loan approval. An important factor is the alignment between your declared income and bank statements. Any mismatch here may trigger automatic rejection, regardless of your credit score.

Credit Report Remarks

Even minor issues in your credit report can affect approval. Old loans marked “settled” instead of “closed,” minor errors or comments in your CIBIL report, such as late EMI payments or requests for lower interest rates, can signal poor repayment habits to lenders. Ignoring these comments is risky, as banks analyse an applicant's credit history thoroughly. It is advisable to address such remarks by clearing outstanding debts or consulting creditors.

Credit Mix And History

Borrowers with limited credit history or an unbalanced credit mix may face difficulties. Banks prefer to see borrowers managing different types of credit, such as personal loans, credit cards and other loans, to gauge their ability to handle multiple obligations responsibly. A high score based on a single credit product may not provide enough data for long-term assessment.

What To Do If Your Loan Is Rejected

If your loan application is rejected, avoid applying immediately elsewhere. This can worsen the situation. Start by reviewing your credit report for errors, evaluating your current EMIs and income. It is advisable to wait for a few months or reduce your overall debt burden to improve your chances of getting approval for new loans.

Also Read: Want Rs 1 Lakh Monthly In Retirement? Here's The Plan With Rs 1 Crore

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.