Amid YouTube Global Outage, Cloudflare CTO Issues An Update

As YouTube became unavailable for several users across the globe early Wednesday, Cloudflare Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Dane Knecht clarified that its services were “perfectly fine”.

“Downdetector showing simultaneous spikes for YouTube, Google, AWS, Cloudflare, Roku, Facebook, Gmail…I can personally confirm that Cloudflare is running perfectly fine,” he posted on X.

“If every service is ‘down' at the same time, maybe the problem isn't the services. There has to be a better solution than Downdetector,” he added.

Responding to the tweet, one user said, “I wish people understood that downdetector works by just… tallying the number of people that check downdetector. So if everyone starts checking if Cloudflare is down, Downdetector will show it as down even though it might not be.”

Another said, “To be fair, Downdetector is not authoritative. The individual site's status page is where you get your info.”

It is not the first time Cloudflare has hit the headlines regarding outage-related issues.

On Monday, Feb. 16, The New York Times (NYT) reported that the company was facing an outage, before clarifying it was not.

“Cloudflare, the tech company that provides a wide range of services for apps and websites, said it was experiencing issues early Monday, as users reported problems with DownDetector, an online outage tracker, as well as with X and Amazon Web Services,” it posted on X.

NYT further posted an update. “Update: A spokeswoman for Cloudflare said there had been no outages on Monday, after the company posted on its website that it had identified an issue around 7 a.m. Eastern and that a fix was being implemented.”

Clouflare CEO Matthew Prince rejected the report and slammed NYT.

“This is incorrect. Cloudflare had no outage. Check your facts before you publish incorrect information.”

“The NYT continues to be embarrassingly bad with each update. It's like if a plane crashed because a pilot was drunk and the majority of the article talks about how Boeing issued a recall on some landing gear component and doesn't point out that the plane that crashed wasn't even a Boeing,” he said.

Previously, in November 2025, CTO Knecht had publicly apologised for a widespread outage of Cloudflare, which had disrupted the business of several of its customers.

