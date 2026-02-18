Alia Bhatt Among Global Presenters At BAFTA Film Awards 2026

Actor Alia Bhatt is set to take another significant step on the global stage as she joins the list of presenters at the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards. The ceremony will be held on Feb. 22 at London's Royal Festival Hall, bringing together leading names from across international cinema.

The British Academy recently unveiled its line-up of presenters, with Alia featuring alongside a wide spectrum of acclaimed global talents, including Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson and Sadie Sink. The roster also includes Bryan Cranston, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Patrick Dempsey, Alicia Vikander, Ethan Hawke, Monica Bellucci, Riz Ahmed, Rege-Jean Page, Hannah Waddingham, Emily Watson, Delroy Lindo and Stellan Skarsgård, among others. Several nominees are also expected to take on presenting duties during the evening.

Sharing the announcement with her followers, Alia reposted the official BAFTA reveal on Instagram with a playful caption inviting fans to spot her in the presenters' list.

Her presence at the ceremony highlights her steadily expanding international profile. In recent years, the actor has become a regular at major global events and film platforms, positioning herself beyond the confines of mainstream Hindi cinema. She joins a growing list of Indian actors who have taken on presenting roles at BAFTA, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2021 and Deepika Padukone in 2024.

This year's ceremony will also see Indian representation through filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi, whose Manipuri-language film Boong has earned a nomination in the Best Children's and Family Film category. Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner, the film tells the story of a young boy from the Manipur valley, played by Gugun Kipgen, who sets out to surprise his mother with a heartfelt gift. It will compete with major international titles including Lilo & Stitch, Zootopia 2 and the animated science-fantasy feature Arco.

On the work front, Alia is currently filming Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The project reunites her with husband Ranbir Kapoor and her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal, making it one of the most anticipated releases in the coming year.

With her BAFTA appearance, Alia will mark yet another step in her transition from a leading Bollywood star to the global cinema stage.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Shashi Tharoor Reunite At Harvard India Conference; Mutual Praise Wins Internet

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.