Gold, Silver Price Today, Feb 20: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver rates in India fell on Friday in safe-haven assets amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran. Geopolitical tensions are flaring up, and investors are playing it safe. The gold rate in India on Friday is Rs 1,55,070 per 10 gms while the silver rate is Rs 2,42,520 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.
In the international market, spot silver was trading 1.03% higher at $77.97 per ounce, while gold was quoted marginally higher at $ 4,991.24 per ounce, reports PTI.
Gold Price Today
In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,54,790 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,54,580. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,54,520
The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,55,240, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,55,030 and Rs 1,54,910 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.
Silver Price Today
Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,42,080 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,41,660 per kg.
Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,42,780 and Rs 2,42,460 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,42,270 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs. 2,41,760.
Gold Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.
Mumbai: Rs 1,54,790
Delhi: Rs 1,54,520
Bengaluru: Rs 1,54,910
Chennai: Rs 1,55,240
Hyderabad: Rs 1,55,030
Kolkata: Rs 1,54,580
Silver Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 1 kg
Mumbai: Rs 2,42,080
Delhi: Rs 2,41,660
Bengaluru: Rs 2,42,270
Chennai: Rs 2,42,780
Hyderabad: Rs 2,42,460
Kolkata: Rs 2,41,760
