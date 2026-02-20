Gold, Silver Price Today, Feb 20: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver rates in India fell on Friday in safe-haven assets amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran. Geopolitical tensions are flaring up, and investors are playing it safe. The gold rate in India on Friday is Rs 1,55,070 per 10 gms while the silver rate is Rs 2,42,520 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot silver was trading 1.03% higher at $77.97 per ounce, while gold was quoted marginally higher at $ 4,991.24 per ounce, reports PTI.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,54,790 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,54,580. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,54,520

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,55,240, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,55,030 and Rs 1,54,910 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,42,080 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,41,660 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,42,780 and Rs 2,42,460 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,42,270 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs. 2,41,760.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,54,790

Delhi: Rs 1,54,520

Bengaluru: Rs 1,54,910

Chennai: Rs 1,55,240

Hyderabad: Rs 1,55,030

Kolkata: Rs 1,54,580

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,42,080

Delhi: Rs 2,41,660

Bengaluru: Rs 2,42,270

Chennai: Rs 2,42,780

Hyderabad: Rs 2,42,460

Kolkata: Rs 2,41,760

