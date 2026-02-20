Gaudium IVF IPO GMP Signals 11% Listing Gain; Check Key Details

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) today, on Friday, Feb. 20. The New Delhi-based In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment provider aims to raise Rs 165 crore from the primary market through its IPO.

Ahead of the launch of the Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO, here's a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band and other key details.

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP Today

The latest grey market premium (GMP) for Gaudium IVF IPO stood at Rs 8.5 per share on Feb. 20, as per InvestorGain. Compared to the upper limit of the IPO price band of Rs 79, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 87.5 apiece. The GMP hints at a potential listing gain of 10.76% per share.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Gaudium IVF IPO Offer Size, Price Band And Other Key Details

Gaudium IVF IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.14 crore shares, amounting to Rs 90 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 95 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 75 crore. The price band for the Rs 165-crore book-building issue has been fixed at Rs 75 to Rs 79 per share.

The lot size per application comprises 189 shares. To participate in the IPO subscription, retail investors are required to apply for at least a single lot size amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,931 at the upper end of the issue price. Small Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) can apply for at least 14 lots, or 2,646 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2,09,034, and for big NIIs the minimum application size is 67 lots, or 12,663 shares, aggregating to a minimum investment of Rs 10,00,377.

The Gaudium IVF IPO will remain open for subscription till Feb. 24. Share allotment status for the IPO is scheduled to be finalised on Feb. 25 and the company will initiate refunds on the same day. Shares will be transferred to the demat accounts of allottees on Feb. 26.

The Gaudium IVF IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Feb. 27. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE and BSE.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the registrar.

About Gaudium IVF and Use of IPO Funds

The company aims to utilise IPO funds for capital expenditure toward the establishment of new IVF centres, repayment of debts and general corporate purposes.

Gaudium IVF and Women Health, incorporated in 2015, is a provider of fertility services. The company currently provides its services across 30 locations in India. The IVF treatment chain operates in partnership with infertility experts. The company runs two centres in Delhi and one each in Mumbai, Ludhiana, Srinagar, Patna and Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

