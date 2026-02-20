Epstein Estate Agrees To $35 Million Settlement In Victim Claims

Jeffrey Epstein's estate and its two co-executors have agreed to pay as much as $35 million to resolve outstanding legal claims of his victims who haven't already reached settlements.

Epstein's estate and the co-executors, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, agreed to the settlement to "finally, and forever resolve, discharge, and settle" claims with a class of women who say they were abused sexually or trafficked by Epstein between 1995 and August 10, 2019, the date of his death in a Manhattan jail cell.

The proposed settlement plan, which must be approved by a federal judge in New York before it can become final, is intended to resolve all remaining claims with the class, which is estimated by their lawyer to include at least 40 women. It follows a payment by the Epstein Victims Compensation Program of $121 million to 136 claimants and a later $48 million settlement on behalf of 59 victims.

The suit was originally filed in 2024 against Indyke and Kahn, who worked for years as Epstein's lawyer and accountant. As part of the proposed settlement, the estate will be added to the case.

Indyke and Kahn, who were not accused of abusing women or witnessing abuse, have denied all liability to Epstein's victims and agreed to the settlement terms without admitting fault.

The settlement would provide $35 million to the class if there are more than 40 women who are eligible or $25 million if there are fewer than 40. The lawyers representing the class, from the firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, said they've identified more than 40 victims who have not yet signed releases with Epstein's estate.

“Neither of the co-executors has made any admission or concession of misconduct,” Daniel Weiner, an attorney for the co-executors, said in a statement provided to Bloomberg News. “That is not surprising — not a single woman has ever accused either man of committing sexual abuse or witnessing sexual abuse, nor claimed at any time that she reported to them any allegation of Mr. Epstein's abuse.”

Weiner said the estate is funding the entire settlement. The deal is the result of a confidential mediation in October followed by negotiations leading to an agreement in principle on Dec. 28, the lead victims' lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, said in a filing seeking approval for the agreement.

"The proposed settlement releases any claims and potential claims against the estate and the co-executors, including any claims that have been or may be revived at a subsequent date," according to the filing.

The case is Ward v. Indyke, 24-cv-01204, US District Court, Southern District of New York.



Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.