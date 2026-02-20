US Visa Bulletin March 2026 Out: Final Action Dates, Other Details Applicants Must Know — Department of State Releases Key Deadlines

The US Department of State has released the visa bulletin for March 2026. The dates have been released for filing and final action for immigrant visa applicants to submit their documents to the National Visa Center.

“The fiscal year 2026 limit for family-sponsored preference immigrants determined in accordance with Section 201 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) is 226,000. The worldwide level for annual employment-based preference immigrants is at least 140,000,” read the bulletin.

Furthermore, the per-country limit for preference immigrants is set at 25,620 or 7% of the total annual family-sponsored and employment-based preference limits, as per the bulletin. Similarly, the dependent area limit is set at 7,320.

Individuals who want to file applications for adjustment of status with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) must use the “Final Action Dates” charts given in the bulletin for checking when they can file their application. For categories that are oversubscribed (saw excessive demand), the final action date is the priority date of the first applicant who could not be reached within the numerical limits.

If it becomes essential to retrogress a final action date during the monthly allocation process, supplemental requests for numbers will be honoured only if the priority date falls within the new final action date announced in the latest bulletin.

US Visa Bulletin March 2026: Final Action Dates

(F1) Unmarried Sons and Daughters of US Citizens: Nov. 8, 2016

(F2A) Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents: Feb. 1, 2024

(F2B) Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years of age or older) of Permanent Residents: Dec. 1, 2016

(F3) Married Sons and Daughters of US Citizens: Sep. 8, 2011

(F4) Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens: Nov. 1, 2006

Dates For Filing Family-Sponsored Visa Applications For Indians

F1: Sep. 1, 2017

F2A: Feb. 22, 2026

F2B: March 15, 2017

(F3): July 22, 2012

(F4): Dec.15, 2006

Final Action Dates For Indians For Employment-Based Visa Applications

First: (Priority Workers): Mar. 1, 2023

Second: (Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees or Persons of Exceptional Ability) — Sep. 15, 2013

Third: (Skilled Workers, Professionals, and Other Workers) — Nov. 13, 2013

Fourth: (Certain Special Immigrant) — July 15, 2021

Certain Religious Workers — July 15, 2021

Fifth: (Employment Creation) — Aug 1, 2016

Dates For Filing For Indian Applicants

First (EB-1): Dec. 1, 2023

Second (EB-2): Nov. 1, 2014

Third (EB-3): Aug. 15, 2014

Fourth (EB-4): Jan. 1, 2023

Certain Religious Workers: Jan. 1, 2023

Fifth (EB-5): May 1, 2024

“Immigrant visa issuance rates for aliens from certain countries have decreased in light of various actions the administration has taken to protect national security and public safety, and to otherwise advance the interests of the United States (e.g. Presidential Proclamation 10949, Presidential Proclamation 10998, Immigrant Visa Processing Updates). Consequently, to make visas available in accordance with sections 201-203 of the INA to prospective immigrants from other countries to use immigrant visa numbers that are available in FY-2026, dates for filing and final action dates have been advanced across various immigrant visa categories,” the bulletin read.

It added that due to a possible increase in immigrant visa demand or amendments in administration actions, retrogression may be necessary later in the fiscal year to keep visa issuances within the prescribed limits.

According to Visa Bulletin, the final action date for an oversubscribed category is the priority date of the first applicant who could not be reached within the numerical limits.

"If it becomes necessary during the monthly allocation process to retrogress a final action date, supplemental requests for numbers will be honored only if the priority date falls within the new final action date announced in this bulletin. If at any time an annual limit were reached, it would be necessary to immediately make the preference category “unavailable”, and no further requests for numbers would be honored."

