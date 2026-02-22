Haryana Govt De-Empanels IDFC First Bank, AU SFB With Immediate Effect: Here's Why

The Haryana state government's finance department announced in an official circular on Sunday, Feb. 22 that all government bank accounts held in IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank across the state are being de-empaneled with immediate effect. The move comes after IDFC First Bank disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud by employees in Haryana government accounts.

According to the state government's notification, no state funds are allowed to be parked, deposited, invested or transacted via the two private lenders. All departments shall transfer balances and close accounts from both banks, as per the state government circular. The state government addressed the circular to all state-run departments as well as public, private, and small finance banks operating in Haryana. Haryana's finance department also found that certain banks are not adhering to the conditions under which fixed deposits are being made by the Departments and Corporations.

''In several cases, it has been observed that despite clear instructions to place funds in flexible deposits or other fixed deposit instruments offering higher rates of interest, banks are retaining the funds in savings accounts, resulting in lower returns and consequent financial loss to the Government,'' said the state government.

It further added that many departments and corporations are not regularly reconciling their fixed deposit and bank accounts with the concerned banks, leading to non-detection of such irregularities in a timely manner. In view of the above, Haryana has directed all state departments, corporations, boards, and PSUs to adhere to the following:

I. Ensure that fixed deposits are placed strictly in accordance with the approved terms and conditions.

II. Regularly verify and confirm that banks are complying with the prescribed deposit instructions.

III. Undertake reconciliation of all fixed deposit and related bank accounts on a monthly basis.

IV. Immediately take up discrepancies with the concerned banks and report serious deviations to the Finance Department.

