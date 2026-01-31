IDFC First Bank Q3 Results: Net Profit Surges 48%, NII Sees Gains

IDFC First Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the third quarter of FY26 soared 48%, year-on-year. The bank reported a bottom-line of Rs 503 crore against Rs 339 crore in the same quarter last year. Its Net Interest Income was at Rs 5,492 crore compared with Rs 4,902 crore, up 12%. The firm's operating profit was up 15.6% to Rs 2,003 crore from Rs 1,759 crore.

Gross non-performing assests decreased to 1.69% sequentially from 1.86%, and Net NPA also saw a marginal increase to 0.53% from 0.52% in the previous quarter.

Provisions fell 12% to Rs 1,398 crore compared to the year ago period's to Rs 1,452 crore.

IDFC First Bank Q3 Highlights

Net Profit up 48% at Rs 503 crore versus Rs 339 crore (YoY)

Operating Profit up 15.6% at Rs 2,003 crore versus Rs 1,759 crore (YoY)

NII up 12% at Rs 5,492 crore versus Rs 4,902 crore (YoY)

Gross NPA at 1.69% versus 1.86% (QoQ)

Net NPA at 0.53% versus 0.52% (QoQ)

IDFC First Share Price On Sunday

Shares of IDFC First Bank closed 48% higher at Rs. 83.58 crore on NSE, compared to a 0.39% decrease in the Nifty index on Sunday.

Also Read: Q3 Results LIVE Updates: IDFC First Bank, Sun Pharma, And CDSL Quarterly Earnings Today

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.