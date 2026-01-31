Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

IDFC First Bank Q3 Results: Net Profit Surges 48%, NII Sees Gains

Gross non-performing assets decreased to 1.69% sequentially from 1.86%.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IDFC First Bank Q3 Results: Net Profit Surges 48%, NII Sees Gains
Provisions fell 12% to Rs 1,398 crore compared to the year ago period's to Rs 1,452 crore.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

IDFC First Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the third quarter of FY26 soared 48%, year-on-year. The bank reported a bottom-line of Rs  503 crore against Rs 339 crore in the same quarter last year. Its Net Interest Income was at Rs 5,492 crore compared with Rs 4,902 crore, up 12%. The firm's operating profit was up 15.6% to Rs 2,003 crore from Rs 1,759 crore.

Gross non-performing assests decreased to 1.69% sequentially from 1.86%, and Net NPA also saw a marginal increase to 0.53% from 0.52% in the previous quarter.

Provisions fell 12% to Rs 1,398 crore compared to the year ago period's to Rs 1,452 crore.

IDFC First Bank Q3 Highlights

  • Net Profit up 48% at Rs 503 crore versus Rs 339 crore (YoY)

  • Operating Profit up 15.6% at Rs 2,003 crore versus Rs 1,759 crore (YoY)

  • NII up 12% at Rs 5,492 crore versus Rs 4,902 crore (YoY)

  • Gross NPA at 1.69% versus 1.86% (QoQ)

  • Net NPA at 0.53% versus 0.52% (QoQ)

IDFC First Share Price On Sunday

Shares of IDFC First Bank closed 48% higher at Rs. 83.58 crore on NSE, compared to a 0.39% decrease in the Nifty index on Sunday. 

Also Read: Q3 Results LIVE Updates: IDFC First Bank, Sun Pharma, And CDSL Quarterly Earnings Today

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India?

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India?

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search