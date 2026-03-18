Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Suggests Gap-Up Open; South Korea's Kospi Leads Asian Gains

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,639. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks extended rally for the second consecutive trading session. The BSE Sensex rose 0.7% or 550 points to close above 76,000 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose over 0.5% to settle near 23,600. Intraday, the 30-stock index rose as much as 801 points and the 50-share index rose as much as 1.1%.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell on reports of US inventories rise. Brent is down $1.15, or 1.11%, at $102.27 a barrel, while WTI has dropped $1.54, or 1.6%, to $94.67. US crude stocks increased by 6.56 million barrels for the week ended March 13, Reuters reported on Wednesday quoting market sources.