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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Suggests Gap-Up Open; South Korea's Kospi Leads Asian Gains

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,639, compared to Tuesday's index close of 23,581.15.

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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Suggests Gap-Up Open; South Korea's Kospi Leads Asian Gains
7 minutes ago

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,639. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks extended rally for the second consecutive trading session. The BSE Sensex rose 0.7% or 550 points to close above 76,000 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose over 0.5% to settle near 23,600. Intraday, the 30-stock index rose as much as 801 points and the 50-share index rose as much as 1.1%.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell on reports of US inventories rise. Brent is down $1.15, or 1.11%, at $102.27 a barrel, while  WTI has dropped $1.54, or 1.6%, to $94.67. US crude stocks increased by 6.56 million barrels for the week ended March 13, Reuters reported on Wednesday quoting market sources.

Mar 18, 2026 07:40 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Mukherjea Highlights Blue-Chips And Export Sectors

  • Saurabh Mukherjea said recent market correction has created value in large-caps, including Asian Paints.
  • He noted interest in export-focused sectors such as pharma, intermediates, and textiles due to currency advantages and supply shifts away from China.
  • He added that domestic themes like diagnostics and hospitals remain resilient.
  • Mukherjea also cautioned about asset quality pressure in banks and NBFCs, saying one large private bank may need support this year.

    • Read the full story here.

Mar 18, 2026 07:16 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Hong Kong And Shanghai Open Higher

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is at 25,951.66, up 83.12 points.
  • Shanghai Composite is at 4,055.016, higher by 5.109 points.
Mar 18, 2026 07:13 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Crude Oil Falls On Reports Of US Inventories Rise

  • Brent is down $1.15, or 1.11%, at $102.27 a barrel.
  • WTI has dropped $1.54, or 1.6%, to $94.67.
  • US crude stocks increased by 6.56 million barrels for the week ended 13 March, Reuters reported on Wednesday quoting market sources.
Mar 18, 2026 07:08 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Kospi Leads Wednesday Gains In Asia

  • South Korea’s Kospi is up 2.8%, and the Kosdaq has risen 1.66%.
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 is higher by 1.38%, and the Topix is up 0.95% after February exports rose 4.2% year-on-year.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is flat in early trade.
Mar 18, 2026 07:06 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above Previous Nifty Close

  • GIFT Nifty is at 23,639 in early trade.
  • This is above Tuesday’s Nifty 50 close of 23,581.15.
  • The futures level indicates a possible gap-up start for the index.

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