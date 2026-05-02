US-Iran War Ceasefire Live Updates: Trump 'Not Satisfied', Mulls "Blast Or Make Deal" With Iran

The US State Department on Friday approved military sales worth more than $8.6 billion to key Middle Eastern allies — Israel, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates — as regional tensions remain high.

The announcement comes nearly nine weeks into the US–Israel war against Iran, and more than three weeks after a fragile ceasefire came into effect. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, former US President Donald Trump said he is “not satisfied” with Iran's latest proposal.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that Tehran has sent a new proposal for talks with the United States through Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator. According to IRNA, the proposal was delivered Thursday evening, though details have not been made public.

Stay with us for the latest developments as they unfold.