Mumbai Airport To Briefly Suspend Operations For Pre-Monsoon Maintenance - Check Details

Flight operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will be affected for nearly six hours on May 7 due to scheduled maintenance work before the monsoon. In an advisory, the airport has announced that on May 7, both runways will remain closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for repair work.

"On 7 May, both runways (Primary 09/27 and Secondary 14/32) at Mumbai Airport will be temporarily non-operational between 11:00 hrs and 17:00 hrs due to scheduled pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work. This planned activity is essential to ensure passenger safety and maintain efficient airport operations. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation," the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) posted on X.

The airport operator said that the planning for this activity started six months ago. Airlines were informed early so they could adjust their flight schedules and reduce inconvenience to passengers during this period.

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It added that the annual pre-monsoon maintenance is essential to extend the life of CSMIA's vast airside infrastructure, which spans about 1,033 acres. Specialists will carefully check the runway surfaces for any cracks, damage, or signs of wear and tear. They will look for weak spots that could affect aircraft movement. Preventive repairs will be done to make take-offs and landings safe during the monsoon, the operator said.

Additionally, the teams will also inspect drainage systems to avoid waterlogging. Modern machines will be used to scan and monitor the runways. "CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) also leverages modern machinery and exhaustive planning to monitor the entire maintenance process, ensuring timely execution within the designated six-hour window," it said in a release.

The routine activity is carried out annually to maintain runway safety and ensure smooth flight operations during the upcoming monsoon season. A post-monsoon maintenance routine is also followed, usually between October-November. During this period, the teams carry out pre-emptively inspections and fixe surface degradation brought on by the rains, among other things.

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