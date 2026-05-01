April Gross GST Collection Hits Record High, Rises Nearly 9% To Rs 2.43 Lakh Crore

India's goods and services tax (GST) collections surged to a record high in April, with gross revenues rising on an annual basis despite a sharp jump in refunds issued during the month.

Gross GST collections rose 8.7% year-on-year to Rs 2.43 lakh crore in April, the highest monthly tally on record, government data released on Friday showed. The previous all-time high was recorded in April last year, when collections crossed Rs 2.23 lakh crore.

Revenue from domestic transactions increased 4.3% to more than Rs 1.85 lakh crore during the month, indicating steady consumption activity. Collections from imports, however, jumped sharply by 25.8% to Rs 57,580 crore, providing a significant boost to overall GST revenues.

Refunds issued in April climbed 19.3% from a year earlier to Rs 31,793 crore, reflecting faster processing and settlement of claims. After adjusting for refunds, net GST collections stood at about Rs 2.11 lakh crore, up 7.3% compared with April 2025.

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