Generational Shift in Tamil Nadu? Students, Unemployed & House Wives Favour Vijay's TVK: Exit Poll

While all eyes are on West Bengal, most exit polls for Tamil Nadu have predicted a comfortable majority for the ruling DMK-Congress alliance.

One exit poll survey has made a bold projection that actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) may perform better than expected and challenge MK Stalin for the top post.

The Axis My India exit poll has claimed that the TVK could gain 35% of the vote share, putting it in a neck-and-neck contest with DMK alliance.

As per the poll, Vijay has garnered support from students, unemployed people and housewives. He is also expected to be the top choice for private sector employees, gaining about 45% of the vote share, as per Axis My India.

For Vijay, students are expected to form the bulk of his support, with 67% of the segment that was surveyed claiming to support the TVK. Around 68% of TVK's voters fell between 18 to 19 years of age, while 59% were 20 to 29 years of age.

The TVK may bag between 98 and 120 seats, while the DMK may get 92-110 seats.

ALSO READ: TVK 'Surprise' In Tamil Nadu: Is Gen Z Rooting For Vijay To Break The Dravidian Politics Duopoly?

How DMK, AIADMK Fared In Axis My India Poll

Both the DMK and AIADMK are believed to be losing support among different voter segments, according to the Axis My India exit poll. The ruling DMK is expected to see its support go down by over 20% among both the unemployed and students. Similarly, a large segment of AIADMK voters may have shifted towards the TVK.

As per the poll, the AIADMK is expected to get around 23% of the vote share.

What Other Exit Polls Say?

Pollsters like Peoples Pulse, Praja Poll and Peoples Insight predict that the DMK and allies will get a majority. The AIADMK is expected to be the second largest party in terms of vote share.

The JVC poll has given the AIADMK a majority with 128-147 seats, with the DMK and allies getting 75-95 seats. The TVK may bag around 8-15 seats.

Voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was recorded at 82.24% by 5 pm on April 23, as per the Election Commission. A party needs at least 118 seats to get a majority.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Exit Polls: Chanakya Survey Picks Clear Winner In DMK Vs TVK Contest

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.