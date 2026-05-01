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April Auto Sales Live: Escorts Kubota Beat Estimates, Hyundai Motor Sales Up 17% YoY

April Auto Sales Live: Hyundai Motor India's sales in April have come in line with estimates with total sales at 65,610 units, while Escorts Kubota posted a beat in sales figures

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April Auto Sales Live: Escorts Kubota Beat Estimates, Hyundai Motor Sales Up 17% YoY
April Auto Sales Live: Auto majors such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, others will declare auto sales figures
14 minutes ago

April Auto Sales Live: Indian and foreign automakers have released their sales data for the month of April 2026 on Friday, May 1. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Eicher Motors are among the companies that are in focus. The share prices of all auto majors will remain under investor's radar when stock markets open for regular trading on Monday, May 4.

Based on the average of brokerage reports, auto majors could report a strong finish to the financial year for two-wheelers, and post a steady momentum in passenger vehicles driven by expectations of an upcoming GST rate cut. However, the country's tractor sales may have cooled off after a strong FY26, reflecting seasonal softness and base effects.

ALSO READ: India Auto Q4 Preview: Strong Volume Growth Seen, Margin Outlook Clouds FY27

Sales momentum will likely remain robust across major two-wheeler manufacturers, largely aided by a favourable base and improving rural demand. Two-wheelers and passenger vehicles (PVs) likely to post healthy year-on-year growth, while commercial vehicles (CVs) will likely see a sharp sequential slowdown amid seasonal and macroeconomic factors.

May 01, 2026 10:43 (IST)
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April Auto Sales Live: Escorts Kubota beat sales estimates

April Auto Sales Live: Escorts Kubota beat estimates

Total Sales At 10,857 Units Vs Est Of 9,550 Units 

Geography performance: Domestic Sales up 27.6% At 10,398 Units YoY 
Exports down 21% At 459 Units Vs 581 Units YoY 

Management comments: Tractor Industry Sustained Healthy Growth In April 
Geopolitical Situation May Moderate Farmer Affordability 
Farmer Sentiment May Be Affected In Near-Term 
 

May 01, 2026 10:19 (IST)
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April Auto Sales Live: Two-wheelers to report strong growth on low base

April Auto Sales Live: Bajaj Auto is likely to post sales of 3.91 lakh units in April, up 23.14% year-on-year and 2.9% sequentially. TVS Motor Company to post volumes of 4.99 lakh units, rising 15.9% year-on-year, while remaining largely flat month-on-month.

Hero MotoCorp will likely stand out with a sharp 89.09% year-on-year jump to 5.77 lakh units, though volumes declined 3.46% sequentially. Meanwhile, Eicher Motors will report sales of 1.12 lakh units, up 29.39% year-on-year with marginal month-on-month decline.

May 01, 2026 10:42 (IST)
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April Auto Sales Live: Two-wheelers to lead growth in April 2026

April Auto Sales Live: India's automobile sector began fiscal year 2027 on a mixed note, with two-wheelers and passenger vehicles (PVs) likely to post healthy year-on-year growth, while commercial vehicles (CVs) and tractors will likely see a sharp sequential slowdown amid seasonal and macroeconomic factors. Sales momentum remained robust across major two-wheeler manufacturers, largely aided by a favourable base and improving rural demand. Read Full Here

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April Auto Sales Live: Escorts Kubota Beat Estimates, Hyundai Motor Sales Up 17% YoY

April Auto Sales Live: Escorts Kubota Beat Estimates, Hyundai Motor Sales Up 17% YoY

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