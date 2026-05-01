April Auto Sales Live: Escorts Kubota Beat Estimates, Hyundai Motor Sales Up 17% YoY

April Auto Sales Live: Indian and foreign automakers have released their sales data for the month of April 2026 on Friday, May 1. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Eicher Motors are among the companies that are in focus. The share prices of all auto majors will remain under investor's radar when stock markets open for regular trading on Monday, May 4.

Based on the average of brokerage reports, auto majors could report a strong finish to the financial year for two-wheelers, and post a steady momentum in passenger vehicles driven by expectations of an upcoming GST rate cut. However, the country's tractor sales may have cooled off after a strong FY26, reflecting seasonal softness and base effects.

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Sales momentum will likely remain robust across major two-wheeler manufacturers, largely aided by a favourable base and improving rural demand. Two-wheelers and passenger vehicles (PVs) likely to post healthy year-on-year growth, while commercial vehicles (CVs) will likely see a sharp sequential slowdown amid seasonal and macroeconomic factors.