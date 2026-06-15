Indian LNG Tanker Disha Is First Vessel To Transit Hormuz After US-Iran Pact

Following the news of US-Iran peace agreement, an Indian liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker became the first significant commercial vessel to cross the Strait of Hormuz, NDTV reported.

The ship is carrying a cargo from Qatar, and is transited via the Iranian route near Larak Island.

Earlier, Shipping Ministry official Opesh Kumar Sharma said in a press briefing that over 3,587 Indian sailors have been safely repatriated thus, including 50 in the last 96 hours.

"LNG carrier Disha, managed by Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, and she's carrying 62,370 metric tonne LNG cargo. The vessel is supposed to enter Dahej, likely on the 18th...The Ministry, through the Director General of Shipping, has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,587 Indian seafarers so far, including 50 in the last 96 hours," Sharma said.

The transit coincided with US President Donald Trump's announcement that oil-laden ships have started passing through the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the historic deal between Washington and Tehran.

"Ships are starting to move, ​many loaded ​up with Oil, out ‌of ⁠the Strait of Hormuz. They are going ​along ​the ⁠Southern 'Highway,' which is totally ​safe, secure, ​and ⁠pristine," Trump wrote in a ⁠Truth Social post.

Following the announcement of the preliminary US-Iran agreement, Disha was among the first commercial ships to cross the strait, according to maritime tracking data. Before starting its journey again, the ship was stuck in the Persian Gulf for over three months due to the fighting.

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